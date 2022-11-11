‘Fairly easy’ win for some House Ag members
|‘Fairly easy’ win for some House Ag members
The Associated Press has declared the following members of the House Agriculture Committee to have won fairly easy re-election races.
Democratic winners in order of seniority:
▪ Alma Adams of North Carolina
▪ Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
▪ Shontel Brown of Ohio
▪ Chellie Pingree of Maine
Republicans winners in order of seniority:
▪ Austin Scott of Georgia, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee
▪ Rick Crawford of Arkansas
▪ Scott Desjarlais of Tennessee
▪ Rick Allen of Georgia
▪ David Rouzer of North Carolina
▪ Trent Kelly of Mississippi
▪ Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee
▪ Jim Baird of Indiana, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee
▪ Troy Balderson of Ohio
▪ Michael Cloud of Texas
▪ Tracey Mann of Kansas
▪ Randy Feenstra of Iowa
▪ Mary Miller of Illinois
▪ Barry Moore of Alabama
▪ Kat Cammack of Florida
▪ Michelle Fishbach of Minnesota, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit Subcommittee
–The Hagstrom Report
News