‘Fairly easy’ win for some House Ag members

The Associated Press has declared the following members of the House Agriculture Committee to have won fairly easy re-election races.

Democratic winners in order of seniority:

▪ Alma Adams of North Carolina

▪ Jim McGovern of Massachusetts

▪ Shontel Brown of Ohio

▪ Chellie Pingree of Maine



Republicans winners in order of seniority:

▪ Austin Scott of Georgia, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee

▪ Rick Crawford of Arkansas

▪ Scott Desjarlais of Tennessee

▪ Rick Allen of Georgia

▪ David Rouzer of North Carolina

▪ Trent Kelly of Mississippi

▪ Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee

▪ Jim Baird of Indiana, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee

▪ Troy Balderson of Ohio

▪ Michael Cloud of Texas

▪ Tracey Mann of Kansas

▪ Randy Feenstra of Iowa

▪ Mary Miller of Illinois

▪ Barry Moore of Alabama

▪ Kat Cammack of Florida

▪ Michelle Fishbach of Minnesota, who is ranking member on the House Agriculture Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit Subcommittee

–The Hagstrom Report