Faith Livestock to host colt rollover to benefit South Dakota Stockgrowers Association

A colt donated by Denny and Doris Lauing will sell rollover style at Faith Livestock on Aug. 18, 2025, at around 1 pm, with proceeds going to the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

The colt, a sorrel stud out of Dare to be French and a Paddy’s Best Whiskey mare, was born June 24, 2025.

Because of the colt’s young age, the Lauing family will keep the colt until weaning time.

For more information or to donate, contact the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association at 605-342-0429 or Doris Lauing at 605-280-0398.

-South Dakota Stockgrowers Association