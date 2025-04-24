Faith over Fear: A Lesson From One Cowgirl to Another

South Dakota’s Callie Mueller was born into the role of cowgirl. She laughs, “I technically had a horse before I was even born” and was “riding before I could walk.” Naturally, she started exercising her horsemanship skills in competition as soon as she was able, beginning to show horses at the Watertown Saddle Club when she was just five years old. Callie is now the Club’s president, which she calls a “real full circle moment.” She also began showing at POA Breed Shows at age 7, showing in 4-H at age 8, and competing in “all things horse” in FFA in high school.

It wasn’t until college that Callie set her sights on being a rodeo queen. After aging out of 4-H and FFA, she “was really looking for a place where I could still serve,” and being a rodeo queen was the perfect opportunity for her to serve the western industry and the sport of rodeo– two things that Callie holds dear.

In 2019, Callie became the Jackrabbit Stampede Ambassador, and for the first time, she publicly unveiled her platform– Faith over Fear – inspired by her childhood friend and fellow cowgirl, Evie, who passed away just a year earlier. Evie showed everyone what it truly means to put Faith over Fear as she battled cancer her senior year, and Callie was forever changed by her example. Callie was able to draw strength and inspiration from Evie’s faith, and she passionately shares what she learned from Evie with everyone she meets. Callie said that despite the pain of loss, with her platform, “[I] really feel like it’s something that [we] are able to do yet together.”

Callie and Evie at a local horse show. image-12

Callie and Evie showing off their national FFA horse judging champion plaque. image-14

Callie notes that when it comes to platforms, “It has to be something you really believe in, and this is it for me.” Callie emphasizes how her platform is all-encompassing, and that each person can apply it to his or her life in some way. For Callie and for Evie, this meant “realiz[ing] that we need to have faith in God to direct us down the path that He has for us, to guide us where we need to go, over the fears of the unknown.” For others, it might mean “having faith in yourself over the fear of failure.” In an industry like agriculture and rodeo, Callie points out the amount of uncertainty there is– from the fear of the crops not producing well to the fear of not winning enough on the rodeo road to support one’s family. In each instance, she would remind one to put Faith over Fear.

As Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2024, Callie had already been sharing her platform for five years. She wondered how she could elevate her platform, realizing “this is my opportunity to reach more and to inspire more.” She began sharing others’ Faith over Fear stories on her social media, including one from 18-time NFR qualifier, Lisa Lockhart. Callie said, “I was really feeling a push to do something different.” This is where another of Callie’s newfound passions came into play. In college, she had taken a writing class that “really sparked an interest” and gave her the dream of becoming an author. With some encouragement from those around her, Callie penned her personal Faith over Fear story as her first book. Faith over Fear came out last spring, with the front cover showing Callie on her horse, Duey, with her arms around Evie on the back of Nikki. It is a sweet memory of one cowgirl that inspired another.

For Callie, being Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2024 was a dream come true, but it was not without its stresses and responsibilities. Her platform became even more relevant as she juggled budgets, packed schedules, lots of travel, and finally, preparation for the Miss Rodeo America pageant. Callie said, “As Miss Rodeo South Dakota, I had to truly live with this mindset every day,” knowing that “God will guide [me] down the right path.” And guide He did.

At the Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Callie had an experience of divine grace, reminding her of her inspiration and what she stands for. On the evening before the horsemanship competition, Callie, who sees herself as a bit of a perfectionist, felt doubts creeping in about jumping on an unknown, drawn horse in the morning and being able to execute a perfect pattern. In the midst of this, she told herself, “Come on. Practice what you preach, and put Faith over Fear.” As this was happening, she noticed a button on the floor of her hotel room. Thinking maybe it belonged to her roommate, she asked if she had lost a button off of any of her pageant outfits. Her roommate said she didn’t have any buttons like that, and immediately, Callie found herself in tears, as Evie’s nickname from family and close friends was “Buttons.” Callie knew this was “a really strong reminder that yes, I do need to remember what Evie said.”

Callie at her first official photo shoot as Miss Rodeo America. Sherry Smith Photography | Courtesy photo image-15

Once again, Callie put Faith over Fear, and she was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2025 at the end of a nine-day competition in Las Vegas. As Miss Rodeo America, Callie hopes to “continue to spread the message and keep Evie’s memory alive.” She also wants to “inspire others to be living with this mindset every single day.” In addition to spreading her platform, Callie has many ambitions as Miss Rodeo America, including coming back to South Dakota rodeos and using her writing skills to collaborate with Miss Rodeo America sponsors. By keeping Faith over Fear, she will undoubtedly have an impactful year!

Be sure to follow Miss Rodeo America’s official pages on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with Callie this year. Her book, Faith over Fear, can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Thriftbooks. Grab a copy and help spread the message!

image-13

Callie served as Miss Rodeo South Dakota. image-11