Faith Stock Show Pen of 3 results

The Faith Stock Show Pen of 3 show once again featured high quality cattle from around the region. This year’s show, on Aug. 9, 2024, in Faith, South Dakota, included 24 pens.

Sponsors provided over $10,000 in cash and prizes, including 8 buckles, 12- Cross 5 Cattle Coolers, Runnings gift cards, and Big Frig products.

The grand champion over all took home over $1,500 worth of prizes and reserve champion took home over $1,000 worth of prizes.

Grand Champion Overall – Turtle Creek Angus registered heifer calves image-43

Overall Reserve Champion: Jerry Hammerquist, commercial heifer calf pen image-40

Champion steer calves, Tim Bernstein image-38

Reserve Champion steer calves – Jerry Hammerquist image-39

Reserve Champion registered heifer calves – Turtle Creek Angus image-41

Reserve Champion commercial heifer calves: Tim Bernstein image-42

Champion Bull Calves: Deep Creek Angus image-44

Champion commercial bred heifers: Tim Bernstein image-46

Reserve Champion commercial bred heifers: CT Cattle image-45

Champion Registered Bred Heifers: Senn Red Angus image-47

Reserve Champion registered heifers: Deep Creek Angus image-48

Overall Grand Champion: Turtle Creek Angus, heifer calf pen

Overall Reserve Champion: Jerry Hammerquist, commercial heifer calf pen

Commercial bred heifers:

Champion: Tim Bernstein

Reserve Champion: CT Cattle

Commercial Heifer Calves

Champion: Jerry Hammerquist

Reserve Champion: Tim Bernstein

Steer Calves

Champion: Tim Bernstein

Reserve Champion: Jerry Hammerquist

Registered Bred Heifers:

Champion: Senn Red Angus

Reserve Champion: Deep Creek Angus

Registered Heifer Calves

Champion: Turtle Creek Angus

Reserve Champion: Turtle Creek Angus

Registered Bull Calves

Champion: Deep Creek Angus

–Faith Stock Show and Rodeo