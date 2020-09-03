Faith Stock Show Pen of 3 show results | TSLN.com
Faith Stock Show Pen of 3 show results

Bred Heifers

1st Riley Garrigan, Dupree, SD

2nd Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD

3rd Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD

4th TJ Gabriel, Midland, SD

Heifer Calves

1st Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD

2nd Riley Carmichael, Faith, SD

3rd Riley Garrigan, Dupree, SD

4th Cody Bernstein

4th TJ Gabriel, Midland, SD

4th Senn kids, Opal, SD

Steer Calves

1st Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD

2nd Riley Carmichael, Faith, SD

3rd Cody Bernstein

Grand Champion Senn Red Angus heifer calves

Reserve Grand Champion Riley Garrigan bred heifers

–Faith Stock Show and Rodeo

