Faith Stock Show Pen of 3 show results
Bred Heifers
1st Riley Garrigan, Dupree, SD
2nd Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD
3rd Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD
4th TJ Gabriel, Midland, SD
Heifer Calves
1st Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD
2nd Riley Carmichael, Faith, SD
3rd Riley Garrigan, Dupree, SD
4th Cody Bernstein
4th TJ Gabriel, Midland, SD
4th Senn kids, Opal, SD
Steer Calves
1st Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD
2nd Riley Carmichael, Faith, SD
3rd Cody Bernstein
Grand Champion Senn Red Angus heifer calves
Reserve Grand Champion Riley Garrigan bred heifers
–Faith Stock Show and Rodeo
