Fall Cattle Journal 2025 | Boot Ranch: Ranching with a Conservation Mindset

When Shane Cross stepped away from a law career to return home to the Boot Ranch, he wasn’t just taking on cattle and pasture rotations—he was stepping into a family legacy of ranching spanning several generations.

“I guess I’m fourth generation,” Cross said. “Our family has been in the valley we ranched in since 1886. My dad was part of that operation and split off in 1974 to buy a neighboring ranch. We’ve been here ever since.”

Cross left the ranch for law school and a career in corporate law before realizing his true place was back home. “I always had in my head I would come back to the ranch,” he said. “I went to law school originally with a lofty goal of helping ranchers stay on the land. I ended up working in a big firm for a few years, didn’t like that, and then went to Trout Unlimited, where I worked on implementing conservation practices. That really solidified for me the importance of taking care of the land.”

Today, Boot Ranch operates primarily as a cow-calf outfit with some diversification into direct-to-consumer beef. “We’re still a traditional cow-calf operation for the most part,” Cross explained. “We’ve partnered with some folks down in Colorado to supply direct-to-consumer beef. So we do grass-finish some heifers for them—about 80 heifers a year—but our base is still cow-calf.”

The idea of expanding into more direct-to-consumer beef is appealing, but Cross is realistic about the economics. “In a perfect world we’d like to go cradle to cradle and take everything direct to the consumer, but it takes a while to get to that point of investment.”

Cross said conservation is woven into the daily decisions at Boot Ranch. While they’ve implemented some new technologies, he believes the most valuable tool is observation. “I think the greatest tool for conservation, despite advances in technology, is your eyeballs,” he said. “We try to observe what’s happening in our pastures and make management decisions based on that.”

Each year, the Cross family lays out a planned grazing system designed to rotate cattle in a way that allows grasses to grow, seed, and strengthen root systems. “We try not to graze the same thing at the same time every year,” he said.

On one recently purchased ranch with no internal fencing, they’ve adopted an “in-herding” system. “We’re doing limited in-herding on a weekly basis, trying to concentrate the cattle on different areas of that land,” he explained. “In a perfect world, we’d like to intensively in-herd those cattle, but for now we’re building the program.”

Boot Ranch’s philosophy of land management also draws heavily from the Savory Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to regenerating the world’s grasslands. Founded in 2009, the Institute promotes Holistic Management—a framework that balances ecological, financial, and social considerations. Its hallmark practice, Holistic Planned Grazing, mimics the movement of wild herds by rotating livestock in a way that stimulates plant growth, builds soil health, restores biodiversity, and even sequesters carbon.

Through regional “Hubs,” training programs, and monitoring tools like Ecological Outcome Verification, the Savory Institute equips ranchers and farmers worldwide with practical strategies for healthier landscapes and communities.

For Shane, those principles dovetailed with the values his father instilled from an early age. “The biggest thing I learned is that overgrazing is not pasture-based, it’s plant-based,” he said. That lesson reshaped how Boot Ranch evaluates grazing pressure and reinforced the importance of planning as a team. Instead of one person dictating management, everyone involved in the operation now contributes to the grazing plan, building shared responsibility and buy-in.

By applying Savory’s philosophy to their own context, the Cross family isn’t just raising cattle—they’re working toward a regenerative model where the land, the livestock, and the community all thrive together.

In a region that relies on ephemeral streams and unpredictable rainfall, water is the limiting factor. Cross said his father put in around 25 wells across the ranch, but more are needed. “We’d like to put in about 10 more wells and then break our paddocks from seven to about 14,” he said. “That would allow us to manage grazing more intensively and maintain the predator-prey relationship on the land.”

Boot Ranch is home to cattle, elk, mule deer, and diverse wildlife. “The biggest impacts I’m seeing from elk herds with cattle grazing is on our aspen groves,” Cross said. To mitigate that pressure, the ranch has fenced off old-growth aspen stands to allow younger trees to grow beyond the reach of browsing animals. “The elk are really hitting riparian areas and aspens, which impacts the mule deer population,” he said. “We’ve seen a rapid decrease in mule deer numbers, so we’re trying to help with rejuvenation of those groves.”

Cross said his experience at Trout Unlimited gave him tools for understanding how to balance these challenges. “I don’t think I would recognize what an old-growth aspen grove looks like versus a healthy, rejuvenating one without that background,” he said. “You also get an eye for the geomorphology of streams, what erosion looks like, and what good trout habitat looks like. That’s been very beneficial in our day-to-day operations.”

Conservation at Boot Ranch isn’t just about grass and water—it’s also about passing on knowledge to the next generation. Cross, who has young children, said one of his priorities is record-keeping and mapping infrastructure. “A lot of things are stored in my dad’s head,” he said. “Until he reached a certain age, he was like a great encyclopedia. Everything we replace or maintain, we’re trying to map out for our kids. We don’t want them to have to do blind digs for water lines like we’ve had to.”

For his children—still between ages zero and four—the priority is instilling a love of land and stewardship. “We want them to love the freedom and independence that ranch life offers,” Cross said.

Ultimately, Cross sees Boot Ranch’s conservation efforts as a way to ensure the land can support both his family and the broader community. “Our overall conservation goal is to increase the productivity of the land so we can make a living off it while also providing habitat for all the natural animals that live here,” he said. “It’s not just about meeting the bottom line every year. We want this place to flourish and be healthy for all the animals, because that impacts the public lands we border and creates opportunities for our communities.”

Cross is clear on one point: healthy private lands mean healthier public lands. “I’m a huge public lands advocate,” he said. “Without private land conservation, without creating good winter habitat for game populations, that impacts the ability to have healthy game populations for everyone to enjoy.”

And while the challenges of drought, wildlife pressure, and economic realities are real, Cross is optimistic. “We’re always open to new ideas,” he said. “We love sharing what we’re doing at Boot Ranch, and we always like visitors who want to come see how we’re running it.”