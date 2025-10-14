Fall Cattle Journal 2025 | Incremental Improvement: Stomprud Ranch, 2025 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award winner

Stomprud Ranch of Meade County, South Dakota, was selected as the 2025 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award recipient.

“I love my cows, I love my grass, and I want to do what’s right by both of them,” Larry Stomprud said.

As articulated in his 1949 book, A Sand County Almanac, conservationist Aldo Leopold believed that humans as individuals and communities had a moral responsibility to the natural world. This deep respect and love for the land runs in the Stomprud family.

“Both my granddad and dad had what Leopold called the “Land Ethic,” he said. “They didn’t always get it right and they made some mistakes I wish they wouldn’t have made, but their hearts were in the right place. They liked good range conditions, fat cattle, big calves and good grass, and tried to do what they could to promote that.”

The Stomprud family has been ranching in the Maurine area for over 100 years. Ollie Stomprud and Winnifred (Shryock) Stomprud’s homesteads are still part of the Stomprud Ranch.

“My Granddad came out from Sergeants Bluff, Iowa, looking for some nice, flat corn ground. He found a quarter section that was one-quarter mile wide and a mile long, and it was relatively flat all right, but he found out after he got here that it was sagebrush, hardpan and cactus,” Stomprud said. “My paternal grandfather filed for a homestead in 1909, and my paternal grandmother filed on her homestead in 1910.”

There hasn’t been much farming since those homestead claims were filed, and there certainly has not been much corn grown over the years. But the hardpan of northern Meade County is good grass country, and cattle do well.

“The NRCS told me one time that our soils here are ‘challenging,'” Stomprud said.

That may be putting it mildly. We don’t know for sure what Ollie Stomprud thought of the hardpan and cactus in comparison with the rich Iowa farmland he left behind. But the Stomprud family survived the challenging gumbo soils, the droughts of the 1930s, and the Great Depression.

“I found out by looking through the abstracts that they were squatters on the place for a few years,” he said. “Apparently they couldn’t pay the mortgage and lost the deed to the land to a mortgage holder in London for a few years. Eventually they were able to buy it back.”

In 1947, Stomprud’s grandfather bought several thousand acres from the county at a tax sale for under two dollars per acre.

“That is how many of the ranches in this part of the country came to be,” he said. “Granddad worked for the Agricultural Adjustment Administration, a predecessor of the Farm Service Agency. He measured fields, staked dams and bought cattle for the government. When there was no feed in the 1930s, the government had a program through which they bought out farmers’ cattle and actually euthanized the cattle and dumped them in a hole. During that time, if granddad would find a nice herd of Hereford cattle, he would pay more than the government was paying, and that’s how he started his Hereford herd.”

Larry’s parents, Calvin and Mabel, grew up seven miles apart, and seven years apart in age. Mabel (Ingalls) Stomprud, was the oldest daughter of Lawrence and Marie (Vig) Ingalls. Lawrence’s parents, Albert and Rosa Ingalls, came to Meade County to homestead after their oldest daughter, Elizabeth came to the area.

“They didn’t think a young, single girl should be out here alone,” Stomprud said. After Marie’s untimely death, Lawrence raised the children himself with the help of Grandma Rosa.

“Dad started courting her when she was about 15 and a half, and they got married when he got out of the army in 1947. I came along in 1948. I have four siblings, three sisters who live in Colorado, Nebraska and Idaho, and a brother who passed away from cancer in 1971. Even though they had a town home, my folks maintained their residence out here on the ranch until they passed away, dad in 2018 and mom in 2020.”

After Larry’s grandfather, Ollie, retired, his father, Calvin, and his uncle Chester ran the place together. In Larry’s childhood years, the ranch had six main pastures. Calvin and Chester started cross fencing early on, partly to keep bull groups of registered Herefords separate in a day before DNA testing.

Breaking these pastures down into smaller pastures has been an incremental process over several decades.

“Where we had those six pastures, now we have approximately 30 pastures,” Stomprud said. “We’re shooting for 100 acres per pasture, and we look at how many cows we have, and how long we can stay in a pasture and still maintain good range conditions.”

With minimal hay ground and soils that aren’t conducive to crop production, Stopmruds have never done much farming.

“We used to thresh one little field of oats and one little field of barley that we used to bring calves through the winter; other than that this place has never seen farming as most people think of it,” Stomprud said.

In 1961, another opportunity presented to add land to the ranch, and Chester moved his family north of Highway 212. The partnership lasted until 1985, when they split the operation, with Chester keeping the north place and Calvin keeping the south place.

“The south place was bigger, so my uncle held title to some of this land,” Stomprud said. After college, Larry worked as a conservation officer with the Game, Fish and Parks, and served on active duty with the National Guard. Larry and Eileen Stomprud came home to the ranch in 1995 and began to transition the Hereford herd over to Black Angus cattle. With the exception of a few purebred cows, the herd has been closed since 2007.

“After I had been back for a few years, I bought my uncle’s share of the ranch that was down here. We are very fortunate to have a contiguous ranch with no outlying parcels. That solves a lot of problems.”

Larry and Eileen’s daughter Lisa, has not been involved on the ranch. She is currently teaching in China. Their son Jay, along with his wife Jen and their children returned to the ranch in 2007.

“Jay grew up as an army brat and didn’t know the ranch life, even though he visited during summers and spent some time here. He is an unofficial partner and maintains his own cow herd. We run all the cattle together as one herd.”

Jay and Jen have three children: Elijah, who works at Wheeler Lumber in Whitewood, Kaira, a dental hygiene student at Sheridan College, and Joshua, who graduated from Sunshine Bible Academy this spring and plans to study precision machining at Lake Area Tech this fall.

Stompruds practice rotational grazing.

“Some people do mob grazing; we’re not to that point and I’m not sure we’ll ever get to that point. Although I see the benefits, that’s a lifestyle change and would require continual management. We have other things we want to do besides move cattle and move fences and move water.”

There are always things yet to be learned, Stomprud said. He does not consider himself an innovator, but more of an early adaptor to new ideas.

“I let other people make mistakes and learn from them,” he said. “We don’t know all the answers, that’s for sure.”

Stomprud may have been the first operator in the area to use heavy duty poly pipe above ground to get water to remote parts of the ranch.

“I was forced to,” he said. “It was a drought and it was the only way I could get water to the other side of those pastures. I ordered it from Northwest Pipe in Rapid City, and they had to special order it from the plant at Hastings, Nebraska. I was the salesman who ordered it for me a few years later, and he told me he retired based on all of the miles and miles and miles of pipe he sold after that.”

In 2005, Stomprud and a neighbor went in together to drill a deep well.

“That was a game changer,” he said. “The water that we were getting previously was toxic to our calves and we were starting to lose cattle to encephalomyelitis. We piped water from the deep well to all of our pastures. That allowed us to do this cross fencing and manage our grass better.

The deep well improved water quality and quantity on the ranch.

“We’ve had a few drought years when most of my place wouldn’t have been habitable for cattle,” Stomprud said. “In 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2021 it was rough for surface water.”

The amount of moisture received in a given year affects the amount of clover and cheatgrass available for grazing as well. There is still more cheatgrass on the ranch than Larry would like, but they are working on managing it with grazing practices.

“You can only manage so much cheatgrass in a year, and it’s the same way with sweet clover. You can manage pieces of it, but you might need a lot of cattle for a short period of time to do it.”

Maintaining a cow/calf operation means the numbers aren’t as easily increased or decreased as they would be for someone running grass cattle.

“In 2019, we were 10 inches over our average rainfall; it was probably the best year this place ever saw in my lifetime,” Stomprud said. “That summer, at least in the short term, we could have used a thousand cows. Two years later, in 2021, a hundred cows would have probably been too many.”

When drought hits, as it frequently does, Stomprud has sought out a cooperator to run part of his herd on shares.

“Since 2002, I’ve had four different cooperators that I’ve run cattle on shares with,” he said. “Rather than sell cows off, I like to find somebody who wants to get into the business, a young fellow perhaps who doesn’t have the capital to buy a bunch of cattle.”

Stompruds do sell some cattle when drought hits but working with other ranchers has enabled them to hold on to the genetic base they have built over the years. Approximately half of the herd is registered Angus, and the other half is purebred but commercial.

“I used to have a bull sale, but I don’t think I must be much of a marketer,” Stomprud said. “I think I have good genetics, but it wasn’t make me a lot of money for my time and effort. We still maintain registrations on part of our cow herd and sell a few bulls, and we’re picking up a few more customers. The profitability of doing it the way we are now is better than when we were having a sale.”

Stomprud said his primary motivation in raising bulls was to produce the same quality genetics cheaper than he could purchase them.

“I still get the enjoyment of raising a few bulls and improving the genetics of my herd,” he said.

Young cows, replacement heifers and weaned calves generally winter on hay ground, but with limited hay acres and the risks involved with extreme weather, Stompruds do not depend on winter grazing.

“We have to keep in mind what the weather is doing and keep them close,” he said. “We have learned the hard way that we need to be able to lock them up if bad conditions are coming. I’d like to be able to save some grass to graze during the winter, but the reality is that it’s too far away in many cases and there is no winter cover in most cases. We have to be concerned about feed, keeping water open, the price of diesel, and getting there—if we can get there if we have snow or mud. There are lots of things that go into it.”

There is always more that can be done to improve pastures.

“I can hardly go across a pasture without thinking ‘How can I make this better?’ and ‘How can I make improving this make sense to where it will make me money, not cost me money,'” Stomprud said. “We are not where we want to be but we’re gaining. We still have fences to build, water and improvements to add. I would like to plant more trees but I have a hard time keeping up with the ones I have.”

Stomprud believes his carrying capacity has increased, and that short duration grazing has helped increase diversity of plant species in their pastures.

“Grass species have changed,” he said. “That’s a long process and doesn’t happen overnight. By short duration grazing, for 10 days or less per year and then allowing that pasture to rest, we are helping increase diversity. One thing I’ve noticed that makes me happy inside is that big bluestem seems to be increasing. With this soil type, there are places there will never be big blusestem, but I’m seeing it in places it never was. Big bluestem is my favorite grass.”

Stomprud is seeing more western wheat grass and less blue gramma and buffalo grass than in the past with the season-long grazing his dad and granddad did.

“We have improved the diversity, but I’m not hung up on that,” he said. “You can see diversity in a prairie dog town, but I don’t like that kind of diversity. It depends on what that diversity is.”

Anyone interested in using grazing management to improve their pastures should start small, Stomprud said.

“Instead of doing the big thing, do a little thing and watch and see what the results are. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket or spend all your money doing the whole ranch, take one pasture or a piece of the place and apply those principles to a smaller part. See what you get for results. It’s an incremental process. But start small.”