Fall Cattle Journal 2025 | Marty Edwards: Restoring a prairie ecosystem 

The most dangerous words in ranching may be, “It’s always been done this way.”

Marty Edwards knew this when he took over his grandparents’ ranch south of Gillette, Wyoming. Edwards both honors those who came before him while implementing the latest in conservation and ranching practices for the benefit of future generations.

“My grandparents’ family homesteaded here in 1916, and my grandfather bought the ranch from his uncle,” said Edwards. “I lived in Gillette but was out here on weekends.”

Edwards worked in oil and gas after high school, and his work often placed him near the ranch. While his dream wasn’t ranching, Edwards pitched in where he could. The ranch couldn’t sustain additional family members, so Edwards continued to work on projects and improvements.

In 2012, Marty and Darci were given the opportunity to buy into the business. They moved to the ranch in 2016. They named their business Wyoming Wholesome Ranch Raised Beef.

Edwards’ years of experience on the ranch had revealed changes were necessary to create a sustainable operation. While Edwards’ grandparents took great pride in what they had built, they were operating it before beneficial conservation practices were widely developed and accepted. As Edwards began to manage the ranch on his own, a friend provided mentorship and guidance.

“He had just gotten into using no-till and non-traditional farming,” said Edwards. “We bought a no-till drill in 2018 and started to farm more environmentally friendly.”

One of Edwards’ goals was to keep the soil covered, but open plains and sagebrush presented unique challenges. His grandparents had always summer fallowed, and Edwards recalls much time was spent plowing to prevent weeds from taking over.

Edwards started working with NRCS in 2019 to initiate a cash crop/cover crop rotation plan, which he accomplished with no-till. Edwards selects cover crops mixes with ten or more species including sunflowers, turnips, radishes, lentils, grazing corn, millet, oats, barley, peas, clovers, and mustard. After using cover crops for seven years, Edwards can see changes in the soil and plant performance.

“We started seeding cover crops instead of tilling in the off years we weren’t planting a cash crop,” said Edwards, noting that decaying plant residue was covering the soil, resulting in fewer weeds. “We planted something the cows could graze in fall and winter. With our climate, it doesn’t always work, but something is still growing – it just isn’t a bumper crop.” Edwards said the cattle are willing to eat everything in the cover crop mix.

After cattle graze the cover crop, Edwards plants winter wheat or oats suitable for hay. Although there isn’t time for another crop following oat hay harvest, Edwards said the oat stubble collects snow, a source of valuable moisture. Because the ranch relies on quality hay to feed cattle, practices are centered on hay production.

In some cases, conditions such as drought force Edwards to graze the cover crop earlier than planned. Recalling one rough summer, he said, “I could tell it wasn’t going to grow anymore, and we were running out of grass because of the drought. But there are years like 2019, which was an exceptional year for us. Everything in the cover crop field was over 6′ tall.”

With a healthy prairie comes a healthy wildlife population, and Edwards said that’s the case on his ranch. Pronghorn antelope are the dominant large game species in the region, along with smaller game and birds. Because wildlife often becomes trapped in livestock fences, NRCS helped Edwards plan wildlife-friendly fencing.

“We were going to cross-fence some large pastures,” said Edwards. “NRCS has a wildlife-friendly project where we did some pipeline to get water into different areas of the pasture. The fencing has to be within NRCS specs so wildlife doesn’t get caught in the fence.”

While the fencing technique seemed unusual to Edwards, he was willing to give it a try.

“It wasn’t normally how we’d build a fence,” he said. “I thought I was going to change it after the contract period was over, but my cows aren’t getting out and it’s working.”

Edwards describes the wildlife-friendly fencing as placing the bottom wire 20″ off the ground, with a 5″ space between the bottom and the next wire, another 5″ space, then a 12″ space to the top. “It’s hard to get used to after a lifetime of looking at evenly spaced wire fence,” he said. “It’s high enough off the ground that most antelope go under it. I’ve only seen one antelope caught in the wire.”

During grazing season, cattle are on native grasses including western wheat, winter wheatgrass, crested wheatgrass, and smooth brome. Since taking over the ranch, the Edwardses haven’t used broadly applied herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers. When necessary, they spot treat noxious weeds like Canada thistle.

“We have a problem with cheatgrass, and bulbous bluegrass is a new invasive that decimates grasses in hay fields,” said Edwards. “It’s trickling out into the native prairie; usually from overgrazing.”

Edwards’ commercial Angus cow-calf operation includes about 320 cows. At first, cows were bred for April calving, but Edwards changed the date to May 1 to avoid challenges that come with unpredictable spring weather. “They calve on grass, which is usually green by May,” said Edwards. “There isn’t nearly as much labor involved. All I have to do is check cattle, count babies, and check water and salt.”

Later calving means lighter calves at sale time, but Edwards’ buyer is satisfied with how well the calves do. “We ship around the first of November and have more live calves so it’s more profitable, even with lighter weights,” he said. They also sell beef directly from the farm.

As Edwards worked on the ranch prior to taking it over, he noticed that cows didn’t have the best udders or feet and legs. While EPDs are great selling points, Edwards is a strong believer in the role of phenotype, and seeks bulls based on visible traits. He questions bull sellers about the cow herd in general, bulls’ dams, and other details that contribute to an improved cow herd.

When asked what he looks for as he continually improves his cowherd, Edwards said he wants good-footed cattle, good udders on females and good mothering cows, all of which are goals he’s had since 2012. He’s proud that his cows look quite a bit different from when he took over.

“It isn’t cheap,” said Edwards as he described his bull purchasing process, “but if you’re savvy and smart about it, you can find a diamond in the rough.”