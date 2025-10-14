Fall Cattle Journal 2025 | Ravenscroft Red Angus

The Three Bar Cattle Company has been ranching in the middle of Cherry County deep in the Nebraska Sandhills for four generations with the fifth already helping full time. Running over a thousand crossbred commercial females, they purchased Red Angus bulls in 2008 to cross on their cows for a Red Angus base on their replacement heifers. Eric and Shannon Ravenscroft in the spring of 2009 began acquiring registered Red Angus females and later began to offer age advantage Red Angus bulls.

“We had heard a lot of good things about them and I feel the red hide on a cow helps her handle the summer heat better. We calve in May and June so we are breeding during the hottest part of the summer,” Ravenscroft said. “I like the disposition of the Red Angus, and we run our registered herd just like the commercial cows, they receive no special treatment. We strongly cull on the reproductivity of our cows.”

The Ravenscroft Red Angus herd has grown to over 200 females and they have been offering age advantage bulls for 14 years. The sale is held the last Saturday in February in Valentine, Nebraska at the sale barn with about fifty coming two-year-old bulls available.

They utilize both artificial insemination and pasture breeding. “We like AI’ing and using bulls we have sold, thus using our own genetics but we also try new genetics to see what will work here. That is what makes us stand out, the way we raise them on a working cow/calf operation. We develop our bulls the same as we do our commercial yearlings. We sell half our bull crop every year, the top half goes to Valentine, the next quarter we use ourselves and the bottom quarter is cut. By selling age advantage bulls we see how they perform on grass as a yearling,” Ravenscroft said. “Being able to watch them grow and perform points us on how to breed the cows.”

In the mid 1980s Eric’s father John decided to change how the ranch was run and built permanent cross fencing to create about eighty 400 acre paddocks and implemented rotational grazing. Each “cell” or group of cattle, including spayed heifers, first-calf heifers, cows, yearlings on meadow grass, replacement heifers, and the purebred Red Angus herd, have a different grazing plan for their cell to meet the needs of the cattle in the cell and the grass they are grazing.

“Those decisions have increased our stocking rates,” he said. “We are able to rest the pastures: with each one rested 90 days this also helps with disrupting fly life cycles. The new hatch is left behind at the last windmill.”

Smaller pastures make the cows graze the hills more and has hardened and improved them. At that time John also changed calving dates because of hard winters and bad springs. “We calve everything out on grass it has made the ranch much more efficient. We run more yearlings, we don’t sell any calves, we background them all here and summer on grass. Our replacement heifers are turned out on grass with bulls for just 35 days. We breed more and let the bulls sort them out,” Ravenscroft said.

With the family’s commitment to improving their land in they were awarded the 2022 Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Lifetime Achievement Award. The family has also hosted numerous grazing field days over the past few decades. John also uses his knowledge to mentor other ranchers seeking to improve their land. The Three Bar ranch is a true family operation with John and Cheryl working alongside their sons, Eric and Kevin. The family includes Eric and his wife Shannon and grown children Jaylynn, Tucker, Tyler and Elle along with Kevin and his wife, Liz, and their daughters, Kayleigh and Lily.

They sell bulls to mainly the Sandhills area but are seeing buyers from more states all the time. “We have been happy with being able to sell affordable bulls, we have bulls for everyone. We raise a product for a good price that lasts, we have gone years where we have never had a hurt bull. The age advantage helps with keeping bulls sound,” he said. “50 head of bulls is a good number for us to manage and improve quality, we go to grass with 70-80 yearling bulls, it’s like keeping track of a bunch of teenage boys, so we have to have good fences.”

Ravenscrofts raise hay on sub-irrigated meadows and seldom have to buy any hay. With the later calving date the entire cow herd winters on range and cake so they use much less hay. Most of what they raise is fed to the weaned calves. “The hard winters we did have more opens but I see it as Mother Nature sorted out the best cows,” Ravenscroft said. “I believe in environment over EPD’s, our bulls are environment driven. All environments are different, and the environment has taught me more then EPD’s.”