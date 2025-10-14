Tucked into the Nebraska Sandhills, Whitewater Ranch is situated in one of the most ecologically sensitive regions in the country.



Owned and operated by Matt and Audra Allen, they’re working hard to carry out a legacy that works with their environment.

“This ranch has been in Matt’s family since 1884,” said Audra. “It’s his family’s legacy, and now it’s something we get to continue together. All ranchers must be aware of their environment, but for us, it’s essential we utilize the land to the best of its ability. This means getting out in our pastures every day, watching grazing patterns and seeing how the grass is holding up.”



This keen awareness is what helps guide most of their day-to-day decisions. Matt leads the livestock and land management side of the operation, including cow-calf, yearling and backgrounding programs, while Audra manages their horse program and runs Whitewater Beef, the ranch’s direct-to-consumer beef business. Their children work with them, too, essentially growing up on horseback, side-by-side with their parents.

“We work alongside our kids every day,” Audra said. “Watching them fall in love with this way of life is pretty amazing.”



According to Matt, each generation has played a key role in how they’ve developed as a ranch.



“Our ranch was actually started by businessmen first, not cowboys. It was an investment,” he said. “My dad was the first cowboy, but he took the business side of it extremely seriously, too. You could definitely tell his generation focused a lot on cattle and horse breeding, while the generation before him worked on infrastructure.”

The Allens take a livestock-only approach that allows them to make decisions based entirely on the land and the cattle, without competing with crop needs. Having a yearling program also gives them flexibility when drought conditions arise or when grass needs extra time to recover.

“If you’re only cow-calf, the pressure is different because those cows are your only checks,” Audra said. “Having yearlings gives us flexibility. We can drop numbers if we need to.”

While rotational grazing is a structured strategy on the operation, the Allens have made listening closely to the land and their cattle a flexible art.

“We rotate based on what the grass tells us,” Audra said. “We have a grazing plan as we come into the summer, but we adjust it depending on the rain we get, the winds and the heat. If it’s hot and dry, cattle push through grass faster. If it’s cooler and wet, we can leave them in a bit longer.”



Each spring, Matt develops the ranches’ grazing plan based on what he expects for summer and fall conditions, but flexibility is essential.

“I do plan out how I think the summer and fall are going to go,” Matt said. “But it’s kind of like planning for war. You can plan all you want. But eventually, things will change. And we don’t live in a static environment.”



This adaptability gives the Allens room to respond to changing weather, grass growth and cattle needs. But one of their biggest goals is to never to overgraze. Understocking is a deliberate choice to keep the land healthy and productive long-term.



“We never overstock,” Audra said. “That’s pretty important to us.”

Water infrastructure has become a major part of that flexibility as well. This year, a broken windmill forced Matt to adjust by moving cattle to a different pasture rather than continuing to struggle with water availability. Over the years, the Allens have added solar tanks, windmills and occasionally relocated wells to help distribute grazing more evenly across pastures. They’ve also changed fence lines to give cattle better access to underutilized areas — moves that have required long-term observation of cattle patterns.

“We’ve let the cattle show us where we need another tank,” she said. “We’ve watched where they typically graze harder and tried to find ways to use that information.”

That same adaptive mindset applies to grass management. Early-season pastures with cool-season grasses are used first. Later in the year, cattle are moved to areas where warm-season grasses thrive. Infrastructure updates have allowed them to segment pastures more efficiently and preserve plant diversity through timing and rest.

For anyone managing land in the Sandhills, another constant challenge is blowouts, or areas of exposed sand caused by wind erosion. But the Allens have taken proactive steps to help damaged areas heal, using a method that prioritizes ground cover and rest.

“There have been places where we’ve had really bad blowouts,” Audra said. “We’ve baled hay, not because it’s good feed, but just because we need the ground cover. We spread those bales in the blowouts and run them through the bale processor, just to get that material on the ground.”

Afterward, cattle are allowed in briefly to push that material down and help incorporate it, then the pastures are rested for as long as possible.

“You’d be amazed what a year off will do,” she said. “Those blowouts really can heal.”

“Some blowouts we have had to level the ground and bale hay just to get ground cover down, but some have healed just through the practice of not grazing at certain times of the year,” Matt said. “You allow cooler and warm-season grasses to kind of heal over those bad spots. And ultimately, it provides more grazing in years to come.”

Supplementation is another tool they use strategically. When forage is low or winter grazing is limited, they’re willing to feed more protein cake to avoid stressing the land.

“We don’t try to make the land be the only source of nutrition,” Audra said. “You’ve got to be willing to spend the money to take care of your cattle instead of pushing the land harder, because that hurts you next year.”



The results of truly listening to their land and cattle show up most clearly in their calves.

“If your cattle are consistently gaining and weaning at the size you want, you know you’re doing something right,” Audra said. “We’ve been consistently weaning heavier calves, around 600 pounds. That’s how we know our pasture rotation and strategies are working.”



But at the end of the day, it’s not just about pounds gained or acres grazed for the Allens. It’s about the reward of raising animals and children on the land they love.

“There are hard years and hard seasons,” Audra said. “But seeing the fruits of your labor, seeing a calf thrive because you pulled it out of a snowdrift and bottle-fed it, and knowing it lived because of you, that’s a pretty big reward.”

Faith, resilience and joy in the simple things keep them going and carrying out their family’s legacy.



“Being a cowboy is a great way to live,” she said. “Anytime you can watch the sun come up on your land on the back of a horse, you’re lucky. We’re thankful we have this opportunity.”