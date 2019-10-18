TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 28, 2019

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages:

28 Weanling Colts – $2,634

11 Yearling Colts – $4,825

This was an excellent day for the Ruzsa Family and guest consignors as they presented their annual “Fall Extravaganza” Horse Sale at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD.

There was a great selection of performance bred horses with cow sense in the sale. This sale has produced many horses that have gone on to be top contenders in the arena and on the track, plus have great minds to get your ranch chores done.

Some representative sales include:

Lot 6, I B Charmed, a 4/19 Palomino filly from Ruzsa Quarter Horses, sired by PC FRENCHMANS HAYDAY x SUN FROST and out of ILLIGAL RUNNAWAY x RUNAWAY WINNER dam. Selling at $8,000 to Morse Quarter Horses, Cheney, WA.

Lot 37, EYEM JUDGE CASH, a 6/19 grey stallion by JUDGE CASH x DASH FOR CASH and out of a STREAKIN SIX x MR EYE OPENER MARE. From Ruzsa Quarter Horses and selling to Whirlwind Performance Horses, New Underwood, SD at $8,000.

Lot 43, KINDAOFABLAZE, a 5/18 sorrel gelding sired by IMA SPECIAL KINDA GUY x FRENCHMANS GUY and out of a RONAS RYON x WINDY RYON MARE. From Gary Johnson and Alan Ham, sold to Waln Ranch, Martin, SD at $6,500.

Lot 44, LIKA KIND GUY, a 4/18 palomino gelding, also from Gary Johnson and Alan Ham sold to Mike McNulty, Woodland, UT. $6,500. This yearling colt is sired by IMA SPECIAL KINDA GUY x FRENCHMANS GUY and out of JESS LOUISIANA BLUE x MR JESS PERRY.

Lot 40, JUST WALKIN FAST, a 4/18 sorrel gelding sired by HASTA BE FAST x PRITZI DASH x DASH FOR CASH out of a WALK THRU FIRE x FIRST DOWN DASH mare from John G. Johnson sold to R.L. Tinant, Crookston, NE for $6,250.

Lot 1, TEQUILA GAMES a 4/19 stallion from Ruzsa Quarter Horses sold to Rocky Risse, Martin, SD for $5,250. This colt is sired by SAWYERS GAME CHANGER x SAWYER WOOD and out of a DASH TO FAME x FIRST DOWN DASH mare.