TSLN Rep Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek, Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: September 20, 2025

Location: Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Pedigrees: Tyler Mohnen

Averages:

36 Weanling colts avg. $5,788

5 Yearling fillies avg. $7,220

9 Yearling and 2 year old geldings avg. $10,995

3 Yearling stud colts avg. $15,000

3 Broodmares avg. $9,800

The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale organized by Jennifer Ruzsa, Ruzsa Quarter Horses, with a select group of guest consignors offered an excellent selection of top quality weanling colts and arena prospects. Several graduates of this sale have gone on to excel in the barrel horse industry and on the track. Speed horses with a brain.

Top weanlings:

Lot 7, Ciao Lady Bella, Apr. 2025 brown filly by The Goodbye Lane out of Oak Tree Special dam from Ruzsa Quarter Horses for $40,000.



Lot 50, Aint She Relentless, May 2025 bay filly by Aint Seen Nothin Yet out of Hes Relentless dam from Hedrix for $15,000.



Lot 18, CK Show Stopper, May 2025 buckskin colt by Shawne Bug out of A Streak of Fling dam from Gorrell Ranch for $14,500.



Lot 52, Cartel Holdout, May 2025 palomino filly by Monsterr out of High On Corona dam from Hedrix Ranch for $12,500.



Lot 60, Irish McLuvn, Apr. 2025 buckskin colt by Irish Pay out of Frenchmans Guy dam from Kocher Equine for $10,000.



Top Yearlings:

Lot 47, I Saw Nothin, May 2023 palomino gelding by Aint Seen Nothin Yet out of Texas High Dasher dam from FD Performance Horses for $36,000.



Lot 53, Monsters Inc, May 2024 buckskin colt by Monsterr out of Fire Water Flit dam from Hendrix Ranch for $26,500.



Lot 20, Unimpeachable, Jan. 2024 bay gelding by Magnum out of Dash Ta Fame dam from Johnson Stables/Alan Ham for $24,000.

Lot 7, Ciao Lady Bella, Apr. 2025 brown filly by The Goodbye Lane from Ruzsa Quarter Horses topped the Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale. c84cb662918f-Lot_7

Lot 47, I Saw Nothin, May 2023 palomino gelding by Aint Seen Nothin Yet FD Performance Horses sold for $36,000 at the Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale. a99417c9e309-Lot_47