Fall Extravaganza LLC Horse Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2024

Location: Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

41 Weanling Colts – $5,777

14 Yearling Colts – $7,875



Great sale for the annual Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale. This sale is organized by Jennifer Ruzsa, who assembled a world class set of weanling colts, yearlings and two year old prospects from some of the top Quarter Horse breeders in the region.



Top Weanlings:

Lot 67, BB Aint Seen Miss, Apr. 2024 Bay Filly by Aint Seen Nothin Yet x PYC Paint Your Wagon from Brett & Paula Blasius to Erik Volk, Osmond, NE for $24,500.



Lot 31, SH Strawberry Malice, May 2024 Red Roan Filly by Metallic Malice x A Streak of Fling from Shaina Huffman to Riley Spargen, Herriman, UT for $13,750



Lot 17, Aint Sayin Nothin, Mar. 2024 Sorrel Colt by Aint Seen Nothin Yet x First Moonflash from TL Paints & Quarter Horses to Katherine, Kolar, Dawsonville, GA for $11,750.



Lot 24, Wood Be RRs, Apr. 2024, Brown Colt by RR Mistakenly x Woodbridge from Jim & Patty Uhrig to Christy Larsen, Fort Collins, CO for $9,250.



Lot 50, WR See Ya In Vegas, May 2024 Grey Filly by Aint Seen Nothin Yet x Jess Vegas from West Ranch to Kristi Steffes, Vale, SD for $9,250.



Lot 4, Speak Eezy, June 2024 bay colt by Triple Vodka x Mr. Illuninator from Chris Schanzenback to Kris Murphy, Ellsworth, WI for $8,750



Top Yearlings:

Lot 20, Miss Texas Hero, Jan. 2023 Sorrel Filly by Magnum x Valiant Hero from Johnson Stables/Alan Ham to Heidi Gunderson, Murdock, MN for $17,250.



Lot 51, Smooth Dashing Guy, Mar. 2023 Sorrel Gelding by HP Dash To Fiesta x A Smooth Guy from Tyrell & Skip Moody to Kevin Rahn, Buffalo, SD for $10,000.



Lot 69, TM French Empress, Apr. 2023 Palomino Mare by French Empire x PC Frenchmans Hayday from T3 Moody Ranch to Jacquelynn Naatjes, Lennox, SD for $10,000.



Lot 29, FFW Zuma Dun It, May 2023 Buckskin Filly by Fiery French Whiskey x Playboys Up N Dun It from Red Valley Genetics/Roger & Jayne Joseph to Southern Rose Ranch, Pelzer, SC for $9,000.



