Fall migration brings increased risk of avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), caused by influenza A, is a disease carried by wild birds that can affect domestic birds and livestock. | Photo Credit: Keith Frankki / USFWS Snow Goose Migration

As wild birds begin to migrate during the transition into fall, the risk for transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) to domestic birds will increase.

In early September, a turkey flock in Dickey County, North Dakota, was confirmed to have HPAI.

Now is the time to review and implement biosecurity protocols to reduce disease transmission from wild to domestic birds or livestock, according to North Dakota State University Extension specialists.

HPAI is a disease carried by wild birds that can affect domestic birds and livestock, explains Dr. Jake Galbreath, NDSU Extension veterinarian. Avian influenza is caused by the influenza Type A virus (influenza A). The virus is shed in the feces and respiratory secretions of infected birds and is able to survive for weeks in cool, damp environments.

Migration can be followed via BirdCast (https://birdcast.info/ ), an online real-time migration prediction tool.

The majority of cases in domestic animals have been in poultry and dairy cattle. However, cases have been documented in cats, goats and a pig.

NDSU Extension specialists have developed tips for reducing transmission of HPAI:

Reducing transmission between wildlife and domestic birds

If possible, keep poultry or livestock housed until the risk for transmission has decreased. Nonlethal methods to deter wildlife are available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service’s nonlethal initiative webpage: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife-services/about/nonlethal .

Reduce the attractiveness for wildlife to visit the property by cleaning up litter and spilled feed around domestic flock housing.

After coming in contact with or handling wildlife, change into clean clothes, wash hands and disinfect footwear before contact with domestic animals.

Report sick or deceased wildlife to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department at https://bit.ly/mortality-report .

In the event of carcass disposal or handling to reduce potential interactions, be sure to follow the appropriate procedures: ag/ndsuHPAI.

The best defense against HPAI is having a biosecurity plan in place, according to Mary Keena, NDSU Extension livestock environmental management specialist.

“It is your job as an animal owner to create a line of separation between your clean animals and the potential unclean issues that wildlife or visitors may bring,” says Keena.

Reducing transmission between domestic animals

Restrict access to property and animals. Allow contact from people who care for the animals, but minimize visitors.

After being near other animals or animal owners — such as at feed stores — clean and disinfect the vehicle and its tires. New animals should be kept separate from the flock or herd for at least 30 days.

Do not share lawn and garden equipment, tools or supplies with a neighbor or other flock/herd owners.

More information about biosecurity can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s H5N1 Influenza page: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/h5n1-hpai .

While the transmission rate from animals to humans is low, it is a zoonotic disease.

Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist and disaster education coordinator, reminds owners that animals testing positive for HPAI are prohibited by law from entering the commercial marketplace.

“Avian influenza is not a food safety issue when consuming properly cooked meat and eggs and commercial dairy products, which are pasteurized,” says Meehan. “However, there is a risk to individuals consuming raw milk, raw milk cheese and other raw dairy products from cattle that have been exposed to HPAI.”

To date, there have been four positive HPAI cases in domestic poultry or birds and no cases in dairy in North Dakota in 2025. Report sick birds or livestock to a local veterinarian, or contact the North Dakota state veterinarian’s office at 701-328-2655.

-North Dakota State University