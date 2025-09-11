Fall seminar series to explore history, future of Nebraska ranching

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The remodeled Legacy Plaza Amphitheater is seen at sunset. | Ethan Freese | Platte Basin Timelapse 20250910-legacyplaza-nt

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Center for Grassland Studies will launch its 2025 fall seminar series, “The History and Future of Nebraska Ranching,” with an outdoor kickoff event Sept. 22 at the new Legacy Plaza Amphitheater.

Now in its 29th year, the seminar series is a one-credit course for students (GRAS 495 and cross-listed options) and a lecture series open to the public that highlights the people, history and future of Nebraska ranching. Beef production makes up the largest portion of the biggest industry in Nebraska. Grasslands and grazing lands compose over half of the state.

Sessions take place at 3:30 p.m. Mondays, primarily in the Nebraska East Union, unless otherwise noted.

The Sept. 22 kickoff, called Leu Ranchfest, will feature cowboy poet R.P. Smith, singer Caleb Smith and student clubs celebrating Nebraska’s ranching heritage. The event is supported by an endowment from the Frank and Margaret Leu family.

“We’re excited to open the series in the new Legacy Plaza Amphitheater, a beautiful space that connects our campus to the state’s ranching heritage,” said Dave Wedin, director of the Center for Grassland Studies. “The series will give students and the public an opportunity to learn from producers, researchers and leaders who are shaping Nebraska ranching today and into the future.”

Other highlights of the fall series include:

Sept. 29: “Introduction to Ranching Livestock,” a hands-on event with animals and students at the Warren Arena, hosted by the Department of Animal Science;

“Introduction to Ranching Livestock,” a hands-on event with animals and students at the Warren Arena, hosted by the Department of Animal Science; Oct. 6: “NCTA Stock Dog Team” with Coach Leighlynn Obermiller and students;

“NCTA Stock Dog Team” with Coach Leighlynn Obermiller and students; Oct. 27: “The History of Rodeo” with UNL Rodeo Coach Wyatt Clark;

“The History of Rodeo” with UNL Rodeo Coach Wyatt Clark; Nov. 3: Diamond Bar Ranch: 2025 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award Recipient, presented by the Robert and Susanne Jones Family;

Diamond Bar Ranch: 2025 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award Recipient, presented by the Robert and Susanne Jones Family; Nov. 10: “The Evolution of Cattle: A Macro View with Ronnie Green,” Chancellor Emeritus and emeritus professor of animal science;

“The Evolution of Cattle: A Macro View with Ronnie Green,” Chancellor Emeritus and emeritus professor of animal science; Nov. 17: “The Future of Nebraska Ranching” with Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary in Residence at Nebraska;

“The Future of Nebraska Ranching” with Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary in Residence at Nebraska; Dec. 1: “Celebrate Grasslands in 2026: IYRP and a Nebraska Grassland Vision” with Laura Nelson, statewide grasslands coordinator, Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition.

Events on Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 6 will not be broadcast via Zoom. Beginning in mid-October, public lectures will also be available online.

For the complete schedule and updates, click here .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln