Familiar Face Joins Dean’s Office Team

Curtis, NE – The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) welcomes Victoria Grunden, a 2014 graduate, as the new Administrative Associate in the Dean’s Office.

Grunden, who earned her degree in Agriculture Production Systems with an emphasis in Equine Management, brings a strong blend of customer service, administrative experience, and agricultural knowledge to her new role. Her attention to detail, organizational strengths, and positive energy made her a natural fit for her newest role supporting the leadership and day-to-day operations at NCTA.

Now, as Administrative Associate, Grunden plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of NCTA’s daily campus activities. She works closely with faculty, staff, and students to support academic programs and campus life — bringing her unique perspective as an alumna and her dedication to NCTA’s mission of hands-on, career-focused education.

“Returning to NCTA feels like coming home,” Victoria says. “It’s rewarding to give back to the college that helped shape my career and to now support students as they work toward their own goals.”

Victoria lives on the family ranch near Curtis with her husband and son and loves anything outdoors, including horseback riding, working cattle, and a newfound love of gardening. Victoria enjoys teaching her son the way of life on the ranch.

Victoria Grunden joins the Dean’s office at NCTA and shares a moment with her son and the Vet Tech department’s alligator.

–NCTA News