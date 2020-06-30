Families of 3 workers who died of COVID-19 sue Tyson | TSLN.com
Families of 3 workers who died of COVID-19 sue Tyson

Families of three workers in a Tyson plant in Des Moines, Iowa, have sued the company for allegedly lying, The Counter reported.

The lawsuit could test the limits of the Defense Production Act or result in it being thrown out, the article said.

–The Hagstrom Report

News
