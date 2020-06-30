Families of 3 workers who died of COVID-19 sue Tyson
Families of three workers in a Tyson plant in Des Moines, Iowa, have sued the company for allegedly lying, The Counter reported.
The lawsuit could test the limits of the Defense Production Act or result in it being thrown out, the article said.
–The Hagstrom Report
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User