Fargo Woman Named 2020 Miss Rodeo North Dakota

Callie Enander of Fargo was crowned Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2020, and will serve as lady-in-waiting until the first of the year. First runner-up was Becky Binstock of South Heart.

The 2020 Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant was held in Minot Oct. 4-6, during the Badlands Circuit Finals rodeo hosted by the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo.

Contestants competed in the areas of personality, appearance and horsemanship, explains Miss Rodeo N.D. National Director Codi Miller. Enander was awarded the horsemanship, appearance and written test categories. Binstock received the personality, speech and Cowgirl Spirit awards.

Callie Lee Enander is the 23-year-old daughter of Randy Enander, Sandy Johnson, and Jeremy Alm. Being raised around agriculture, Enander joined 4-H and FFA, where she competed in hippology, horse judging, and livestock judging, and competed at FFA Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. Enander attended North Dakota State University from 2014-2016 majoring in Animal Science with a concentration on Biomedicine. She currently works full time as a Calibration Technician and plans to go back to college in the future for Equine Nutrition or to become a Farrier. In her spare time, she enjoys training horses, traveling to barrel racing jackpots and rodeos, and creating beautiful beadwork. Enander represented the N.D. Winter Show Rodeo at the state pageant.

Enander will travel the region during 2020 promoting the sport of rodeo and the western heritage and will compete for Miss Rodeo America in December next year. By winning the title, Enander will be awarded a Chevy vehicle to drive during her year by Wilhelm Chevrolet of Jamestown, along with cash prizes, trophy saddle, buckle, and spurs.

The current Miss Rodeo North Dakota is Kara Berntson, the 22 -year-old daughter of Neal and Marla Berntson of Kulm. She is a recent graduate of North Dakota State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in equine science. Berntson enjoys training horses and competing in horse shows, in both Western and English events. She is a certified N.D. 4-H Horse show judge and enjoys encouraging youth to improve to be the best they can be. Berntson plans to continue her education by obtaining a business degree. She will represent the state at Miss Rodeo America this December during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Miss Rodeo North Dakota promotes and assists with rodeos and other events throughout North Dakota and serves as an agricultural ambassador throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.missrodeond.org

–Miss Rodeo North Dakota