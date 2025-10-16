YOUR AD HERE »

Farm Action starts petition drive to Rollins

Farm Action has established a petition asking Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to take actions to support family farms.

On X, Farm Action said the Make America Healthy Again movement should sign the petition.

Zen Honeycutt, a founder of Moms Across America and a key MAHA influencer, said in a post on X to President Trump, “Please prioritize health and America’s small farmers as you said you would.”

The petition says, “We call on Secretary Rollins to act now:

  • Restore conservation staff and funding to protect soil and water.
  • Support organic and regenerative agriculture to reduce the toxic load in children’s food.
  • Restore the $1 billion cut from local food infrastructure programs that children and families rely on for a healthy diet.
  • Use USDA purchasing power to support healthy food and independent, sustainable farmers.
  • Support healthy school meals by investing in real kitchens and staff training so that children are not dependent on ultraprocessed foods.
  • Reform checkoff programs so funds don’t flow to Big Ag lobbyists.
  • Ensure relief programs support farmers growing healthy food — not just commodity producers and chemical input suppliers.”

-The Hagstrom Report

