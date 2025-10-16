Farm Action starts petition drive to Rollins

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



Farm Action has established a petition asking Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to take actions to support family farms.

On X, Farm Action said the Make America Healthy Again movement should sign the petition.

Zen Honeycutt, a founder of Moms Across America and a key MAHA influencer, said in a post on X to President Trump, “Please prioritize health and America’s small farmers as you said you would.”

The petition says, “We call on Secretary Rollins to act now:

Restore conservation staff and funding to protect soil and water.

Support organic and regenerative agriculture to reduce the toxic load in children’s food.

Restore the $1 billion cut from local food infrastructure programs that children and families rely on for a healthy diet.

Use USDA purchasing power to support healthy food and independent, sustainable farmers.

Support healthy school meals by investing in real kitchens and staff training so that children are not dependent on ultraprocessed foods.

Reform checkoff programs so funds don’t flow to Big Ag lobbyists.

Ensure relief programs support farmers growing healthy food — not just commodity producers and chemical input suppliers.”

-The Hagstrom Report