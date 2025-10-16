Farm Action starts petition drive to Rollins
Farm Action has established a petition asking Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to take actions to support family farms.
On X, Farm Action said the Make America Healthy Again movement should sign the petition.
Zen Honeycutt, a founder of Moms Across America and a key MAHA influencer, said in a post on X to President Trump, “Please prioritize health and America’s small farmers as you said you would.”
The petition says, “We call on Secretary Rollins to act now:
- Restore conservation staff and funding to protect soil and water.
- Support organic and regenerative agriculture to reduce the toxic load in children’s food.
- Restore the $1 billion cut from local food infrastructure programs that children and families rely on for a healthy diet.
- Use USDA purchasing power to support healthy food and independent, sustainable farmers.
- Support healthy school meals by investing in real kitchens and staff training so that children are not dependent on ultraprocessed foods.
- Reform checkoff programs so funds don’t flow to Big Ag lobbyists.
- Ensure relief programs support farmers growing healthy food — not just commodity producers and chemical input suppliers.”
