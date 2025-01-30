Farm Action supports Kennedy; Breakthrough Institute opposed; Cousin Caroline calls him ‘predator’

While most farm groups are staying out of the battle over whether the Senate should confirm President Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary – at least publicly – Farm Action has come out in favor of Kennedy while the Breakthrough Institute is opposed ahead of the hearings on Kennedy today and Thursday.Angela Huffman, vice president of the Farm Action Fund, said in an email Tuesday, “Farm Action Fund wanted to offer the farmer’s perspective on the issues he has brought to the forefront and our support for him being a member of President Trump’s cabinet. We are a farmer-led organization on a mission to create a food and agriculture system that works for everyday people rather than a handful of powerful corporations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. image-32

“Many of us, both at Farm Action Fund and within our farmer circles, have been fighting to change our corporate-controlled food and farm system for decades. For the first time, conversations surrounding sustainable agriculture, pesticides, our food system’s impact on public health, and fighting corporate power are happening at a national level as a result of Kennedy’s platform on these topics.”

While Kennedy will not be overseeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he would still have critical influence over our food and farm system if confirmed as head of Health and Human Services. We’ve outlined the ways he could be influential in our latest blog, ‘How Could RFK Jr. Challenge Food Monopolies as HHS Secretary?'”

Meanwhile, the Oakland, Calif.-based Breakthrough Institute circulated a research memo that it said “highlights a significant but under-discussed concern: the specific threats his policies could pose to American farmers. While much of the focus has been on his controversial views about vaccines, raw milk, and ‘healing farms,’ this memo dives into the overlooked implications for modern agriculture.

“The memo said, “Specifically, RFK Jr:Wants to ‘reverse 80 years of farm policy’ in the U.S. by creating new regulations on pesticides.Wants to ‘weaponize’ government agencies and lawyers to sue the ag industry.Has said GMOs and CRISPR technology are ‘very dangerous.’Wants to pause bird flu vaccine production.”Caroline Kennedy, cousin of the nominee and daughter of President Kennedy, has told senators not to vote for him because he is “a predator,” The Washington Post reported.

The Post also analyzed his criticism of vaccines.

–The Hagstrom Report