Farm aid negotiations fall apart

Efforts to include economic aid for farmers in end of the year negotiations have apparently fallen apart, with Republicans and Democrats blamng each other for the situation.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member and incoming chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued a statement today.

“America’s farmers have lost over $30 billion this year. And for the last few months we have led many of our colleagues in raising the concerns of the farm community in meetings, in hearings, on the House and Senate floors, and in private conversations with other Republicans and Democrats,” Thompson and Boozman said.

“We are deeply disappointed to learn that congressional leadership is failing to provide our farmers with the economic assistance they need to weather the crisis they are currently facing. “Last night Republican leaders offered [Senate Majority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] and [House Minority] Leader [Hakeem] Jefferies [D-N.Y.] a $12 billion economic aid package for our nation’s farmers, which they rejected. It appears that congressional Democrats have not learned the lessons of the most recent election and continue to neglect the needs of rural America.

“The failure to include economic assistance will have devastating and lasting consequences on our farm families, the rural communities in which they live and American agriculture,” the statement said.

“For that reason, we intend to oppose any supplemental spending package that does not provide meaningful assistance to our farmers. Our farmers work too hard and risk it all each year so we can have the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world. They deserve our help now.”

Thompson and Boozman did not mention that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had also rejected a Democratic offer that would have included moving the conservation money in the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill. Legislation to revive the 2018 farm bill for another is still expected to he included.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall called on farm state members to oppose the spending bill if economic aid for farmers is missing.”At a time when farm income is in a downward spiral and costs are rising, it’s unacceptable for Congress to turn its back on farmers,” Duvall said.

“Farmers don’t get to set the prices for their goods and right now those prices don’t even come close to covering their costs. We lost 141,000 farms in five years and if Congress fails to include economic aid for farmers, the sad reality is that we’ll lose more.

“Our whole country will suffer the consequences if Congress takes farmers and our food supply for granted. For this reason, I call on members of Congress who represent agriculture to stand with farmers by insisting the supplemental spending bill include economic aid for farmers and voting it down if it doesn’t.

“In truth, every elected leader who enjoys our affordable and abundant food supply represents agriculture, so I urge them to band together and ensure farmers are supported,” Duvall said.

“Nearly 80% of Americans believe lawmakers should prioritize legislation that supports farmers and ranchers so it’s just plain unacceptable that our elected leaders are considering putting politics first. I hope reasonable members of Congress take a stand for the good folks who stock their pantries.”

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew expressed frustration and urged Congress “to address the urgent needs of family farmers and ranchers before adjourning for the year.””Family farmers and ranchers across the country are battling relentless challenges,” Larew said.

“Despite these mounting pressures, Congress has failed to act and appears ready to leave town without securing critical support for farmers. NFU has been fighting tirelessly to ensure Congress passes a farm bill extension with economic and disaster aid family farmers and ranchers need.

“Time is running out to secure a deal before the end of the year. Lawmakers must not walk away from their responsibility to rural America. Congress has already failed to finalize a five-year farm bill.

“I urge Farmers Union members to tell their elected representatives to not come home until they have delivered immediate support for family farmers and ranchers,” Larew said.

Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), said, “NAWG opposes any continued resolution that does not include economic assistance for farmers.””We are disappointed that leaders in Congress couldn’t find common ground to provide relief to farmers experiencing a financial crisis and urge them to continue working on a package that meets the needs of rural America.

“Wheat growers have seen their prices drop by over 36 percent since the 2022-23 marketing year and need the certainty an economic assistance package can provide before the end of the year. Period,” Goule said.

“Congress has already failed to pass a robust farm bill, and the lack of leadership in reaching an agreement will continue to hurt farmers who feed America and the world.”

–The Hagstrom Report