Farm and Ranch Transition planning workshop offered in Scottsbluff

Don’t wait to plan successful transitions for your farm attend the Jan. 28 transition planning workshop in Scottsbluff. Photo by Gary Stone OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Nebraska Extension is offering a valuable opportunity for farmers and ranchers to learn about transition planning at a free workshop on January 28, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center, located at 4502 Ave I in Scottsbluff.

Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator, will lead the session, providing essential tools and strategies for farmers and ranchers to plan and execute estate and succession plans effectively. Participants will also gain insights into common pitfalls during the planning process and learn critical considerations for successful transitions.

“Our goal is to help participants avoid the most common mistake: recognizing the need for a transition plan but never formalizing it into a legal document,” Groskopf said. “The most frequent feedback we receive is that attendees wish they had started the process sooner. This workshop will give you the resources to begin a transition plan confidently.”

After Groskopf’s presentation, local attorneys Libbey Stobel and Rick Ediger will be available to answer questions and provide further guidance on the legal aspects of estate and succession planning.

The workshop is free, but registration is required by January 27. Note: the event may be canceled if there are insufficient pre-registrations.

For more information about the workshop or to register, contact the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center at (308) 632-1230.

-Nebraska Extension