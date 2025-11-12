Farm and Ranch Transition workshop scheduled in Kimball

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A Farm and Ranch Transition workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kimball County Transit Service Conference Room in Kimball. With more than half of U.S. farmland expected to change hands in the next two decades, Nebraska producers face a critical question: Will your legacy be ready for the next generation?

Transition planning isn’t just about who gets the land—it’s about preparing the next generation to lead. Without a plan, families risk conflict, financial loss, and the end of a legacy that took decades to build.

Why Transition Planning Matters

Over 70 percent of farm transitions fail when there’s no formal plan in place.

Seniors own more than 40 percent of U.S. farmland, yet only a fraction have a written succession strategy.

Nebraska’s agricultural economy depends on continuity: family farms and ranches are the backbone of rural communities, and thoughtful planning ensures they remain viable for future generations.

Workshops like this one offer producers a chance to learn from peers, ask tough questions, and leave with actionable steps toward a successful transition.

Attorney Pamela Olsen of Pamela Epp Olsen Law will present on topics related to succession and transition planning, including inheritance laws, legal structure of operations, and flow of benefits to on-operation and off-operation beneficiaries. Additionally, a panel of producers who have completed their transition plans will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.

Registration is $20. A noon meal will be provided, but space is limited. Register by Wednesday, November 26. Register online at nebraskagrazinglands.org/events or by calling the Kimball-Banner Counties Extension Office at 308-235-3122.

The workshop is made possible by a grant received by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

–UNL Extension