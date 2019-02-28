Farm Bureau Backs Anti-Dumping Investigation of Mexican Tomatoes

The Commerce Department has indicated the United States will withdraw from a previous agreement with Mexico and resume an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mexican fresh tomatoes.

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: "The renewed anti-dumping investigation against Mexican fresh tomato imports is a necessary action. Despite a previous accord that banned artificially low prices, Mexican producers have found ways to exploit the agreement and increase their market share.

"Farm Bureau believes in free and fair trade. North American agricultural trade has been an enormous boon for the United States, Mexico and Canada, but the United States must take action when that trade ceases to be fair."

–American Farm Bureau Federation