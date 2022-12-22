Farm Bureau Comments on Sustainability Support, Disaster Aid in Omnibus

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented today on the unveiling of the 2023 omnibus bill, which contains several pieces of legislation that will help farmers and ranchers meet sustainability goals.

“AFBF commends lawmakers for including several important pieces of legislation in the 2023 omnibus bill to support the role farmers and ranchers play in sustainability and recognize the hardships caused by natural disasters.

“The revised versions of the Growing Climate Solutions Act and the SUSTAINS Act will help farmers work with USDA on climate-smart practices for voluntary, market-driven programs. Additionally, reauthorizing the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act will ensure a framework remains in place allowing farmers to continue growing healthy crops while using fewer natural resources.

“Much needed disaster relief is also included and will provide important aid to farmers whose crops and livestock have been devastated by severe weather including drought, wildfires and hurricanes.

“Farm Bureau stands ready to continue working with both parties on the many other critical issues facing farm and ranch families.”

–American Farm Bureau Federation