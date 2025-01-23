Farm Bureau congratulates new Montana Director of Agriculture

BOZEMAN–The Montana Farm Bureau Federation congratulates Jillien Streit for being appointed Montana’s Director of Agriculture by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte. Streit, well-known for being an agricultural entrepreneur, has deep roots not only in Montana agriculture but in Farm Bureau. The past president of the Hill-Liberty-Blaine County Farm Bureau has served in leadership roles on the state and county Farm Bureau levels and on the Issues Advisory Committee/Farm Policy for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“On behalf of Montana Farm Bureau, we congratulate Jill Streit for being named the Montana Director of Agriculture,” said MFBF Executive Vice President Scott Kulbeck. “Director Streit has a long track record of leadership within Farm Bureau and has entrepreneurial success with agricultural business.”

Streit, along with her husband and partners, formed Stricks Ag in 2014 which started as a small pulse crop company that became an international source for high-quality as well as domestic pulse crops. She and her husband are fifth-generation crop farmers.

In addition, her time in Resource Education & Agricultural Leadership (REAL) Montana, which is sponsored in part by Montana Farm Bureau, helped hone her leadership skills.

Kulbeck noted, “Her background positions her well to serve the agricultural industry. We look forward to collaborating with Director Streit representing Montana’s farmers and ranchers.”

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation