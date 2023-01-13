Farm Bureau delegates urge expansion of farm programs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation national convention here on Tuesday adopted policies to call on Congress “to modernize the farm bill by expanding baseline funding, developing more flexible disaster relief programs and extending protection to more specialty crops,” Farm Bureau said in a news release.“

There’s a lot of work to do in 2023 as Congress drafts the next farm bill, and the policies set forth today will guide AFBF as we work to ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to meet the growing needs of families in America and around the world,” Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a news release after the delegate session.The Farm Bureau delegates also voted to support:

▪ Bringing more transparency to the federal milk pricing system through more USDA audits of processing costs to ensure data remains accurate, and a Federal Milk Marketing Orders voting procedure that requires cooperatives to communicate more clearly with members regarding proposed changes.

▪ Recognizing increasing food insecurity in the United States and addressing it by increasing access to nutrition programs including connecting farms directly with food banks, increasing the number of SNAP-approved food sales outlets, and other efforts to make produce available to families living in food deserts.

▪ Urging the Agriculture Department to continue working with the Mexican government to drop a proposed ban on imports of biotech corn and urging the Mexican government to accept established science on the safety of U.S. biotech products.

▪ Formally opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Waters of the U.S. rule and a proposed Securities and Exchange Commission environmental, social and governance rule if it requires emissions reporting from farms known as Scope 3.