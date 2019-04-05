Farm Bureau details changes to conservation programs

The 2018 farm bill made changes to the Agriculture Department's programs for working lands, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program, the American Farm Bureau Federation said in a report Monday from its Market Intel service.

An earlier report detailed changes in the Conservation Reserve Program that idles land.

"These changes, along with the changes made to CRP, make the conservation title the second-largest source of USDA mandatory funding related to agriculture in the farm bill at nearly $70 billion in budget authority," wrote John Newton, Farm Bureau's chief economist.

"The financial and technical assistance provided by these programs help farmers and ranchers proactively manage soil and water quality, improve wildlife habitat and enhance carbon sequestration efforts, all of which help to enhance agricultural sustainability."

–American Farm Bureau Federation