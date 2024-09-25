Farm Bureau District 6 Fall Fest planned for Circle

The county Farm Bureaus in District 6 (Richland, Dawson-Wibaux, McCone, and Prairie Counties) are gearing up to host their third annual Fall Fest, which seeks to bring the farmers and ranchers in our communities together to celebrate the harvest season and provide an opportunity to learn and connect with other agriculturists. McCone County Farm Bureau is the host county for the event this year which will be held at October 12, 5 p.m. at the Circle County Market in Circle.

Six-time NFR qualifier J.R. Vezain will share a powerful keynote message inspiring and encouraging the audience to not allow the setbacks of life to keep them from chasing their dreams, desires and passions. A delicious meal is planned along with an open bar, a dessert and snack bar, and a pile of high value door prizes will be given away. Live music and dancing by Stolen Roan will bring the evening of networking, fellowship, food, and learning to a close.

This exciting community event is open to everyone; no need to be a Farm Bureau member to attend.

Tickets are now on sale $20/each or 8 for $140. To purchase tickets with a credit card, follow this link:http://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/DistrictFarmBureauFallFest . To purchase by cash or check, reach out to Lee Jensen (406) 939-4384, Canyon Rehbein (406) 480-4623, or Tienna Canen (406) 941-2738. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door for $30 each.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation