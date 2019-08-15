Farm Bureau Foundation grant money still available

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation turns 100 this year, and to celebrate its centennial, the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation is offering grant funding for the betterment of communities around the state. With these grants the Foundation looks to increase rural prosperity and stimulate economic development by strengthening its roots and bettering small towns across Montana.

“The application deadline of December 31, 2019, will be here before you know it,” said Scott Kulbeck, MFB Foundation Coordinator. “This is Farm Bureau’s way of celebrating its 100th birthday—giving back to our rural communities, the backbone of Montana agriculture. We have $100,000 in grants for individuals or companies that want to contribute to economic development throughout in rural Montana.”

“The Centennial Community Initiative has been established to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, support infrastructure improvements, increase support in community service, and provide a long-lasting impact in Montana rural areas. The hope is this program will be used to kick-start projects where seed money is needed to attract larger funding sources. The grant money could help in the completion of a business plan that allows an entrepreneur to secure financing or it may be a grant that is used as matching funds so that a project can attract a larger grant.

Kulbeck said that there is plenty of grant money still available and looks forward to seeing applications flow in. “We don’t want anyone to be daunted by our grant application, so we’re willing to help people through the process. If you have a business idea you think might qualify give us a call and we’d be happy to visit about it and assist you.”

For more information and grant application/instructions, visit http://www.mfbf.org/foundation or contact Scott Kulbeck, 406-587-3135, scottk@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau