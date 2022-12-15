Farm Bureau in Washington for meetings on critical agricultural issues

WASHINGTON, D.C—Montana Farm Bureau President Cyndi Johnson, along with MFBF’s Senior Governmental Affairs Director Nicole Rolf, spent this week in Washington for the American Farm Bureau Policy Development and Board meeting, While in the nation’s capital, they also met with Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.

“Congress is ready to get to work on the farm bill. We in Farm Bureau are excited to be proactively working on something positive,” said Rolf. “Everyone is hopeful we will get the 2023 Farm Bill passed before September 30, and if not then, by the end of the year. It’s a big lift, but Congress is positioned to work on fact gathering and listening sessions.”

At American Farm Bureau, Johnson was working on one of the committees comprised of state Farm Bureau presidents to review policies coming in from the state Farm Bureau policy development process. After cross-referencing the current AFBF Policy Book to ensure the submitted policies weren’t already covered, the board worked on presenting a finished product. Those policies will be discussed and voted on during the Resolutions Session at the AFBF Convention in January in Puerto Rico.

Montana Farm Bureau polices that made it to the national level included policy on federal grazing, ranchers receiving twice the reimbursement money for livestock killed by federally protected predators, more veteran funding support by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and carbon credits.

On Capitol Hill, Johnson and Rolf presented Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) with a Friend of Farm Bureau Award. The award recognizes members of Congress for their commitment to agriculture, farmers, ranchers and support of Farm Bureau policies.

“We were honored to present Senator Daines with the 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau Award,” said Johnson. “Senator Daines continues to work tirelessly for Montana agriculture. His door is always open and his staff stays current on the issues that affect Montana.”

MFBF presented Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) with a Friend of Farm Bureau Award in summer at the MFBF office in Bozeman.

In addition to meeting with Senator Daines, Rolf met with staff in Senator Jon Tester’s and Representative Matt Rosendale’s office where they discussed the 2023 Farm Bill, concerns about the Securities Exchange Commission climate reporting rule, and the year-end omnibus bill.

“Meeting in-person with our Congressional offices is extremely valuable,” said Rolf. “We are fortunate in Montana to have elected officials and their staff who will take time to meet with us and consider what we have to say.”