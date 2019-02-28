Farm Bureau on Confirmation of EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: "Farm Bureau welcomes the Senate's confirmation of Andrew Wheeler as EPA administrator. This is a tribute to his deep experience and the expertise he brings to the office.

"Mr. Wheeler knows first-hand the impact EPA policies have on America's economy from his previous work in the private sector and as chief of staff of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The U.S. government needs more people like him. We look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Wheeler and his staff on issues critical to farmers and ranchers."

–Farm Bureau Federation of America