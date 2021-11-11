Farm Bureau praises infrastructure bill

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall has issued a statement praising House passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“While AFBF was disappointed with the unnecessary delays in the House of Representatives, we appreciate Congress finally passing crucial bipartisan infrastructure legislation,” Duvall said. “We cannot afford to ignore the millions of miles of roadways, waterways and railways rural America relies on to keep our country fed, especially as we see widespread supply chain challenges.

“Extending broadband to rural communities is just as much a priority. A quarter of America’s farm families have no high-speed Internet access while working to meet the needs of a growing world. Investments in physical infrastructure like broadband will be critical to bridging the digital divide.

“Bipartisan efforts such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provide commonsense solutions to our nation’s infrastructure challenges, and we look forward to seeing the bill signed into law.”

–The Hagstrom Report