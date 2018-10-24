Farm Bureau praises signing of anti-opioid law

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall today praised President Donald Trump for signing and Congress for passing the Support for Patients and Communities Act, a measure focused on fighting drug addiction.

"Opioids are stalking rural America," Duvall said. "Our farmers and ranchers once thought addiction was predominantly something cities had to deal with. Sadly, we know now that opioids are taking the lives of Americans from all walks of life. And unlike years ago, rural America is showing some of the highest rates of opioid addiction anywhere.

"We lost a record 72,000 lives to overdoses in 2017. Today's action will make it easier for Medicaid patients to seek and receive the treatment they need to overcome drug addiction. It increases policing of the mail that accounts for much of the opioid trade and increases grant funding to fight addiction in our communities.

"We thank Congress and the president for making this legislation law."

