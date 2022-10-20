Farm Bureau Presents Interstate Commerce Issue Before Supreme Court

The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council presented oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 11, challenging the ability of one state to set agricultural production standards for the entire country. The case involves California’s Proposition 12 law that bans the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the state’s arbitrary production standards, even if the hogs were raised outside of California.

“Today’s arguments have implications not just for farmers and ranchers, but for businesses and consumers across the country,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “At the heart of this argument is whether one state can set the rules for the entire country. Proposition 12 has the potential to put small hog farmers out of business by requiring costly renovations and forces them to adopt practices that farmers and their veterinarians may find harmful to their animals.

“Farmers share California’s goal of ensuring animals are well cared for and raised in a safe environment. Unfortunately, Proposition 12’s misguided approach will ultimately cost every family through higher food prices.”

–American Farm Bureau Federation