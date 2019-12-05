Prospects for 2020 farm economy uncertain

The Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service has projected higher farm income for 2019 due to a combination of higher prices and trade aid, but prospects for 2020 remain uncertain, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service said in an analysis released Wednesday.

Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton wrote that adverse growing conditions had led to smaller supplies and higher prices but ”a return to normal growing conditions and the demand uncertainty in critical export markets could make 2020 another challenging year for the U.S. farm economy.”

–South Dakota Farm Bureau