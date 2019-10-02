Farm Bureau publishes article on trade problems in hardwood

U.S. hardwood exports to China have declined 43 percent since President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods and China retaliated, according to an article by Cary Moon, policy and PAC manager for the Hardwood Federation, published by the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service on Wednesday.

“Since the retaliatory action by the Chinese, hardwood exports are down 43% and the value of those exports has fallen by $615 million – or an average of $154 million a quarter,” Moon wrote.

–The Hagstrom Report