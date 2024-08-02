Farm Bureau releases livestock market analysis 

Noting that July 2024 marks the first time since 2016 that USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has not published its July Cattle Inventory report, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service released an analysis that it said used data from several USDA reports to assemble the market outlook for animal proteins for the second half of 2024.Farm Bureau noted, “In an announcement in April, NASS cited budget constraints as the reason for cancelling this report along with county-level production and yield data and the objective cotton yields survey.”

Farm Bureau explained, “The 2024 cattle inventory is the lowest it has been since 1951, which has sent beef prices soaring. The hog industry is looking profitable, too, but has a lot of ground to make up for with last year’s losses as well as supply chain complications caused by California’s Proposition 12. Poultry including eggs, broilers and turkeys are continuing to contend with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).”

–The Hagstrom Report