Farm Bureau: Tell EPA You Support Clean Water and Clear Rules

With the publication earlier this week of EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' proposed new Clean Water Rule, Farm Bureau is urging farmers and ranchers to tell the administration how much they value clean water and clear rules.

The proposed rule, according to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, is "a major step toward fair and understandable water regulation on America's farms and ranches and other working lands."

The organization is still delving into the proposal, but Duvall noted even a quick glance shows many of the worst problems created by the previous rule, which would have treated much of the landscape as though it were water itself, are on their way out.

While AFBF staff digs into the proposed new rule, "farmers and ranchers continue to work hard every day to preserve the world around us," Duvall said, pointing to USDA data showing farmers and ranchers are devoting more of their land to conservation than ever before, thanks to USDA programs that let them do well while doing good.

"We are proud of the progress farmers and ranchers have made in their fields and ranges, and we look forward to making even more progress with fair, clear and reasonable rules," Duvall said.

The 60-day comment period on the proposed new Clean Water Rule closes on April 15. Submit your comments through FB Advocacy's Clean Water Clear Rules action alert.

