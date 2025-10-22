Farm Bureau Urges Restraint on Beef Imports

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented today on President Trump’s plans to reduce beef prices through increased beef imports from Argentina.

“We know America’s families face challenges when food prices rise, but it’s important for President Trump to remember that farmers are facing an economic storm as well, and a vibrant U.S. cattle herd is at stake. Many of America’s beef farmers have operated in the red for several years. Adverse weather and low prices drove cattle herds down to levels not seen in decades. Weakened cattle prices are the last thing needed in farm country, where farmers are being paid historically low prices for crops across the board while expenses remain high.

“We urge the administration to carefully consider the damage importing more beef and cattle from other countries will have as cattle farmers decide whether to invest in rebuilding America’s herds. Just the mention of beef imports created more instability and uncertainty for America’s farmers. Flooding markets with foreign-grown beef could affect our nation’s ability to be food independent in the long-term. We look forward to learning more about the president’s plan, and we stand ready to work with him to ensure farmers and ranchers can survive this economic storm.”

-Montana Farm Bureau