Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa



Relax, refresh and discuss farm and family issues during weekend getaways

AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.



The first getaway will be held Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb.11 at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Dubuque. The second getaway will be held Friday, March 3 through Saturday, March 4 at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holstein.



The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend the program as food, lodging and other expenses are covered by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event.



Past getaways have proven to be beneficial for farm families. “They are a very productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful,” said Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples and the extension facilitators.



Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 10 couples per event. Registrations are due two weeks prior to each session. Registration brochures for the various sites are available online , and can be obtained from Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, at jbentley@iastate.edu , or at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office, 563-382-2949. Dairy specialist Fred Hall can also take registrations at fredhall@iastate.edu or at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Sioux County office, 712-737-4230. Dairy specialist Larry Tranel is available at tranel@iastate.edu , or at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office, 563-583-6496.



The “Farm Couple Getaways” statewide Gold sponsor is the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, with other local sponsors recognized at the local events. Brochures with registration forms are available.

–Iowa State University Extension