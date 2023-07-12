Farm, Forestry, Environmental and Hunger Advocates Unite Behind 2023 Farm Bill
WASHINGTON – Twenty groups representing agricultural, environmental, forestry, wildlife, nutrition and hunger advocates have launched the “Farm Bill for America’s Families: Sustaining Our Future” campaign to urge passage of the 2023 farm bill this year.
Farm Bill for America’s Families brings together stakeholders who support the farm bill and recognize its profound impact on the well-being of all Americans. The campaign seeks to engage consumers, leaders and lawmakers alike on the importance of the farm bill and highlights five core objectives: food security, job creation, conservation, risk management and addressing hunger.
The founding members of this campaign, advocating for an effective farm bill in 2023, include:
- American Farm Bureau Federation
- American Seed Trade Association
- American Soybean Association
- American Sugar Alliance
- Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities
- Ducks Unlimited
- Environmental Defense Fund
- Farm Credit Council
- Feeding America
- National Alliance of Forest Owners
- National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- National Association of Wheat Growers
- National Corn Growers Association
- National Cotton Council
- National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
- National Farmers Union
- National Pork Producers Council
- The Nature Conservancy
- U.S. Peanut Federation
- USA Rice
Farm Bill for America’s Families believes that together, we can ensure our food system remains thriving and sustainable for all Americans, for generations to come. Other organizations that share the campaign’s mission are invited to join today at FarmBillforAmericasFamilies.com/join.
For more information, visit https://farmbillforamericasfamilies.com/
–Montana Farm Bureau Federation