Farm, Forestry, Environmental and Hunger Advocates Unite Behind 2023 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON – Twenty groups representing agricultural, environmental, forestry, wildlife, nutrition and hunger advocates have launched the “Farm Bill for America’s Families: Sustaining Our Future ” campaign to urge passage of the 2023 farm bill this year.

Farm Bill for America’s Families brings together stakeholders who support the farm bill and recognize its profound impact on the well-being of all Americans. The campaign seeks to engage consumers, leaders and lawmakers alike on the importance of the farm bill and highlights five core objectives: food security, job creation, conservation, risk management and addressing hunger.

The founding members of this campaign, advocating for an effective farm bill in 2023, include:

American Farm Bureau Federation

American Seed Trade Association

American Soybean Association

American Sugar Alliance

Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities

Ducks Unlimited

Environmental Defense Fund

Farm Credit Council

Feeding America

National Alliance of Forest Owners

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

National Association of Wheat Growers

National Corn Growers Association

National Cotton Council

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

National Farmers Union

National Pork Producers Council

The Nature Conservancy

U.S. Peanut Federation

USA Rice

Farm Bill for America’s Families believes that together, we can ensure our food system remains thriving and sustainable for all Americans, for generations to come. Other organizations that share the campaign’s mission are invited to join today at FarmBillforAmericasFamilies.com/join .

For more information, visit https://farmbillforamericasfamilies.com/

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation