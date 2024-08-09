Farm Foundation sets forum on presidential ag ‘platforms’

The Farm Foundation has scheduled a forum for September 9 on “how each presidential candidate might shape the future of agriculture.”

The forum will held 1 to 3 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington. A networking reception with refreshments and light fare will immediately follow the event.The moderator will be Kristina Peterson, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal.Kip Tom, co-lead of the Farmers and Ranchers for Trump Coalition, will represent the Republican platform.No speaker on the Democratic platform has yet been announced.

The forum is open to in-person attendance and will be livestreamed via Zoom.Registration for either option is required.

