Farm-ranch succession and transition workshops

Persons of all ages are invited to attend upcoming Farm and Ranch Estate Planning workshops in Chadron, Alliance and Oshkosh hosted by Nebraska Extension.

This workshop is free, but those planning to attend are asked to register by calling the phone number below for the desired location to ensure that there are enough materials. Dates, locations and registration information:

Chadron, Nov. 5: 5-7 p.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. To register call the Sheridan County Extension Office at 308-327-2312.

Alliance, Nov. 6: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Alliance Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave No. 101. To register call the Box Butte County Extension Office at 308-762-5616.

Oshkosh, Nov. 7: 3-5 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church. To register call the Garden County Extension Office at 308-772-3311.

Allan Vyhnalek, Nebraska Extension Educator for Farm Succession, will present situations which should be addressed when thinking about how a farm or ranch estate will be passed to successors. Topics will include: the need for planning, proper family communications, who makes the decisions, concept of fair vs. equal, how to effectively negotiate with family, preparing to meet with an attorney, and more.

Recommended Stories For You

The presentation is designed to give some basic information to those that haven't yet started to think about their succession or transition plan for their assets.

Participants at previous events report that they wished they would have started sooner, when asked about the value of attending the presentation. The consequences of not having an appropriate plan in place can jeopardize the financial stability and the future of the family. More importantly, we need to have our wishes known to others so the legacy of the farms and ranches can be passed to the individuals or entities intended.

For more information or assistance, please contact Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771.

–UNL Extension