Farmers and motorists encouraged to share the road during harvest season

As agricultural producers prepare for harvest season, it is crucial for motorists and farm equipment operators to share the road to prevent roadway collisions.

“Fall harvest is a busy and hectic time for all producers, as the weather is always the deciding factor if conditions are favorable to start harvesting efforts”, says Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety specialist. “Soybean harvest, along with silage corn chopping, is in full swing and there is an increased amount of farm equipment and slow-moving vehicles on our public roads. This means that equipment operators, who are driving farm equipment on the road to access their fields, and general motorists, must be prepared to share the road and sharpen their defensive driving skills to prevent crashes with farm equipment”.

In 2024, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reported 40 motor vehicle crashes involving farm equipment in North Dakota. Additionally, 15% of those crashes occurred in the months of August and October (tied). Furthermore, 68% of crashes with farm equipment occurred primarily on asphalt roads. Often, the difference in speed between vehicles and farm equipment is the primary cause of farm equipment collisions. Motorists approach the slow-moving farm equipment at high speeds, leaving them with only a few seconds to identify the hazard and react, which often results in a crash.

“Farm equipment travels at significantly lower speeds than a typical automobile. For example, if you are driving your car at 55 mph and come upon a tractor that is traveling at 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between you and the tractor, which is not enough time to react and avoid a collision”, says Johnson.

Sharing the road with farm equipment operators can be done successfully. However, a team effort is required by both farm equipment operators and general motorists to ensure that defensive driving skills are in place at all times and that distracted driving, especially from cell phone use, is eliminated.

Johnson recommends the following safety tips for farm equipment operators when driving on public roads:

Wear your seatbelt. When operating machinery with a fully enclosed cab or a roll-over protective structure bar (ROPS), always wear your seatbelt. In the event of a crash, a seatbelt will prevent you from being ejected from the machine and keep you in the critical zone of safety to prevent you from being crushed.

Be visible. Use hazard lights, turn signals and a slow-moving vehicle sign (on both your tractor and the implements you are transporting) to communicate with motorists.

Take time to wash your tractor’s windows and mirrors to remove any dirt that may obstruct your vision.

Consider installing a camera system that allows you to see motorists from behind while traveling. With today’s large equipment, it can be difficult to see motorists from behind.

Make sure all light systems work and are visible before traveling on a public roadway.

Make it a practice to transport combine headers separately, using a header transport trailer. Combine headers have become so large that they can take up the entire road if left attached to the combine.

When preparing to turn off a roadway, turn your hazard lights off briefly before making your turn. This strategy helps break up the visual that a motorist has been seeing over a long period of time and can help “snap” them back into attention. Then, use your turn signals to warn motorists that you will be making a right or left turn, even if it is not at a typical roadway intersection, such as a field approach or entrance.

Be aware of your surroundings by planning your route to the field before getting behind the wheel. Identify hazards, such as low-hanging power lines, mailboxes, road signs, narrow bridges, railroad crossings, or washed-out/closed roads, that may cause an incident.

Obey traffic signs. Just as a motorist would obey a yield sign or stop sign, farm equipment operators must also obey road signs.

When driving on narrow roads, such as a county or township gravel road, yield and safely pull over for oncoming traffic. When possible, pull over on an approach.

Plan ahead by driving your equipment on public roads during daylight hours and times when traffic conditions are reduced. Understanding your local traffic patterns, such as when local school bus routes are in effect, can help you avoid times with an increased volume of motorists on the roadways.

Stay in your lane. It is the equipment operator’s responsibility to stay in their lane, and that includes any equipment pieces that are wider than the size of the road lane.

Exercise caution when allowing motorists to pass you, as they cannot see oncoming traffic. Only pull over to allow motorists to pass you when the road is clear of oncoming traffic.

Safety tips for motorists include:

Be prepared to slow down when you see flashing hazard lights and a slow-moving vehicle sign, as this may indicate that you are approaching a combine or tractor (pulling a grain cart, tillage equipment, etc.) from behind. When you see this sign, slow down and maintain a distance of at least 50 feet from the machine. Most tractors are not designed to travel at speeds greater than 25 to 30 mph.

Never assume that it is safe to pass farm equipment. Farm equipment operators may drive from field approach to field approach, making wide turns at unexpected intersections. Think ahead by looking for possible driveways or field approaches that the equipment operator may turn into.

Passing is risky. Even if the equipment operator seems to be pulling over to allow you to pass, consider other dangers of the situation, such as oncoming traffic you may not be able to see and protruding equipment pieces, such as the folded shanks of tillage equipment. Remember to watch for approaches, as the equipment operator may be preparing to make a turn into a field if you see them starting to pull over.

Be alert for when the equipment may make a turn. Because farm equipment is so large, making right and left turns can be challenging. When making left turns, farm machine operators will “swing” their equipment far out to the right side of the road before making a left turn. Slow down and do not assume it is safe to pass. Allow the machine operator to complete the turn, as they may have restricted rear visibility and not be aware that you are approaching directly behind them.

Wear your seatbelt every time you enter a vehicle – whether you are the driver or a passenger. It’s the law.

“Regardless of whether you are driving farm equipment or a vehicle, wear your seatbelt and put the cellphone away,” says Johnson. “Distracted driving is dangerous and illegal.”

For more information on tractor and road safety topics, visit ndsu.ag/trsafety.

-North Dakota State University