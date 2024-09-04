Farmers Feed 1,000 State Fair Fairgoers Lunch for .48 Cents

Fair food has a reputation for being fried and expensive. But on Aug. 31, 2024, during the South Dakota State Fair, fairgoers could buy lunch for only .48 cents – the profits farmers and ranchers receive for the ingredients. “Farmer’s Share Lunch is an easy and tasty way to educate consumers about the profit challenges family farmers and ranchers face,” explained Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director of South Dakota Farmers Union.

The premiere sponsor of the South Dakota State Fair and the state’s largest agriculture organization, Farmers Union has hosted this Farmers Share Lunch since 2007.

Joy Petersen is one of 1,000 fairgoers to eat lunch today (August 31,2024) for just .48 cents at the South Dakota Farmers Union Farmers Share Lunch. image-3

Fairgoer and Huron resident, Joy Petersen, says she was surprised to learn how little farmers receive for the food they produce, and grateful that Farmers Union helps inform consumers.

“Some people have no idea what the farmers receive for the food they produce. When I heard their profit for a full lunch was only .48 cents I thought, “this is so sad.” Because I know it costs them a lot to produce the meat and vegetables and milk.”

Reliance rancher David Reis appreciates the effort Farmers Union makes to provide education.

“I think the majority of consumers think most of the money they spend in the grocery store for food goes to farmers or ranchers and the truth is only a very small percentage does,” explained Reis, who together with his wife, Brenda, and their grown children raise cattle. “The Farmer’s Share Lunch helps explain the reason there are fewer and fewer family farmers and ranchers in South Dakota. Farm and ranch families need to be able to earn an income from the land to feed their own families.”

Lyman County rancher, David Reis is among many family farmers and ranchers to visit with fairgoers during the South Dakota Farmers Union Farmers Share Lunch. image-4

The Farmer’s Share Lunch also connects consumers with those who raise their food. Reis is among many South Dakota producers attending the meal at the fair – all proceeds of which go to Make-A-Wish. To learn more about how South Dakota Farmers Union works to support South Dakota farm and ranch families, visit http://www.sdfu.org .

–South Dakota Farmers Union