Farmers for Free Trade issues report

Farmers for Free Trade, the bipartisan campaign co-chaired by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind., to highlight the importance of trade to agriculture, this week released a report on how agriculture is often targeted for retaliation in trade disputes.

The group noted that the report was issued as the Trump administration was making final decisions on placing tariffs on steel and aluminum and in the wake of new tariffs that have been erected on solar panels and washing machines.

"While everyone agrees we need to hold our trading partners accountable, taking unilateral action to raise tariffs often comes with harmful unintended consequences here at home," said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade.

"History shows those consequences are most often paid by American farmers in the form of retaliatory tariffs on the ag exports farmers rely on to make ends meet," Kuehl said.

"At a time when farm incomes have decreased and global supply has increased, it's vital that we not take any action that would result in reducing American agricultural exports. It's more important than ever that U.S. leaders take a thoughtful approach to raising trade barriers that weighs the impact of retaliation on American agricultural exports."

Farmers for Free Trade also scheduled a news conference in Mexico City today during the seventh round of the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. The joint press conference with U.S. and Mexican farmers and producers, was scheduled "to highlight how the free flow of ag products between Mexico and the U.S. supports jobs and economic growth in both countries."

–The Hagstrom Report