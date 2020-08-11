Farmers for Trump in Iowa

The Trump-Pence re-election campaign has announced an event in Iowa Thursday to launch a “Farmers & Ranchers for Trump” coalition.

The event will take place in person at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Registration is required but it comes with a legal disclaimer: “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

“In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Elwell Family Food Center; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

–The Hagstrom Report