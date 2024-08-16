Farmers Union Ag Expo Center Connects Children & Families to Agriculture

The Farmers Union Ag Expo Center opened August 12, 2024, at the Brown County Fair. Inside this interactive space, the state’s largest agriculture organization connects South Dakotans who don’t live and work on farms and ranches to the individuals and animals that do. “Even though agriculture is our state’s number one industry, not many of the farm kids I grew up with became farmers. And this is not a unique story,” said Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union and a fourth-generation Brown County farmer.

“As South Dakotans lose their connection to family farms and ranches, it becomes important to educate them on where their food comes from and how it is raised.”

Designed for hands-on learning, the Farmers Union Ag Expo Center is home to a sow and her piglets; chickens and hatching eggs; a cow scheduled to calve during the Brown County Fair, as well as interactive games to teach children and families about where their food comes from – the animals, soil, plants and people who make up South Dakota’s largest industry of agriculture. “We worked to create a space filled with hands-on exhibits and livestock so that South Dakotans of all ages can engage with agriculture,” said Samantha Bowman the Education Program Specialist for South Dakota Farmers Union.

Bowman led the collaborative design effort for the 4,800-square-foot building sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union.

“Education has been a focus of our organization for over a century, so this Ag Expo Center aligns with our mission,” said Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director for South Dakota Farmers Union. “As generations of South Dakotans get further away from the farm, they don’t have the opportunity to interact with livestock or crops, so we wanted to create a space where they can.”

Among the state’s largest county fairs, the Brown County Fair welcomes more than 280,000 visitors each year. Located in Aberdeen, the state’s third largest city, Brown County Fair and Park Manager, Rachel Kippley, said this new exhibit just makes sense. Because even though Brown County is among the state’s largest agriculture producing counties, many kids who grow up in Aberdeen don’t have an opportunity to visit a farm.

“Our Fair Board was excited to partner with Farmers Union to bring the Ag Expo Center to our fair,” said Kippley, who also farms with her family. “Connecting consumers to agriculture has always been a part of what happens naturally at the Brown County Fair through our livestock barns and shows. And now with the Farmers Union Ag Expo Center we can be more intentional about providing visitors with information about where their food comes from and who raises it.” The South Dakota State Fair and the Sioux Empire Fair have facilities similar to the Farmers Union Ag Expo Center. South Dakota Farmers Union said their leadership team is eager to sponsor more ag-education spaces at other fairs in the state. “Educating consumers is among the many ways we work to support family farmers and ranchers,” Sombke said.

To learn more about South Dakota Farmers Union, visit http://www.sdfu.org . And to tour the South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center visit the Brown County Fair. The fair runs Aug. 12-18. Admission and parking are free. Learn more at browncountysdfair.com.

South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center opened August 12 at the Brown County Fair. Left to right: Doug Sombke, SDFU President, Ryan Swenson, Brown County Fair Board President, Samantha Bowman, Education SDFU Specialist, Jeff Kippley, SDFU Vice President and National Farmers Union Vice President, Rachel Kippley, Brown County Fair & Park Manager, Chad Johnson, SDFU Board member and Brown County farmer and Karla Hofhenke, SDFU Executive Director. image-30

Kyle Olson and siblings, Aaron and Moriah Kippley play with baby chicks inside the South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center. The SDFU Ag Expo Center opened August 12 at the Brown County Fair. Baby chicks, a sow and her piglets, a cow and her twins are among the exhibits youth and families can engage with to learn about South Dakota agriculture. image-31

Aberdeen resident, Angela Heagley brought her son, Heath, to the South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center. The SDFU Ag Expo Center opened August 12 at the Brown County Fair. It is designed to connect youth and families to South Dakota agriculture. image-32

Cousins Aaron Kippley and Kyle Olson play an agriculture trivia game inside the South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center. The SDFU Ag Expo Center opened August 12 at the Brown County Fair.

Fifth grader Moriah Kippley plays with a baby chick inside the South Dakota Farmers Union Ag Expo Center. The SDFU Ag Expo Center opened August 12 at the Brown County Fair.









–South Dakota Farmers Union