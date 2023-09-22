FarmHer announces Impact Summit event for Iowa Women in Ag

FarmHer, Inc. is pleased to announce The Impact Summit by FarmHer, a one-day conference this November focused on empowering and impacting women in agriculture for the purpose of connection, collaboration, and personal development. From the field to the boardroom, to the classroom, senate floor, and more, this event is for any woman passionate about self-development and shining a light on women in agriculture. Attendees will be able to connect with some of the most influential individuals and brands in agriculture and learn tangible takeaways needed to succeed, no matter what type of FarmHer they may be. The event will be held in Ankeny, Iowa, just outside Des Moines, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 8am-4pm CT at the FFA Enrichment Center.

“The goal of the Impact Summit by FarmHer is to inspire women, provide insight, and build authentic relationships with other FarmHers,” said Raquel Gottsch Koehler, Owner + CEO of FarmHer, Inc. “I am looking forward to discussing challenges, ideas, and opportunities on ways we can all work together to broaden our impact on women in agriculture. I love a great day surrounded by inspirational ladies, and I hope everyone who attends leaves with a little more pep in their boots as we head into the end of the year.”

Through a diverse lineup of speakers and panelists, the Impact Summit by FarmHer allows attendees to connect and learn ways to help them succeed in today’s world of ag. Tara Vander Dussen, podcaster and environmental consultant, will be the keynote speaker of the Impact Summit by FarmHer followed by several afternoon breakout sessions around topics ranging from finance to diversity, marketing, and branding.

“I am so looking forward to attending the Impact Summit by FarmHer this fall and connecting with other ag women across the country! said Tara Vander Dussen. “And I am honored to have been selected as the keynote speaker for the Summit. My hope is to leave the FarmHer attendees inspired by how agriculture is uniquely positioned to be a key player in the discussions around sustainability.”

TICKETS: Tickets for the Impact Summit by FarmHer are on sale now. Tickets are $85 and may be purchased by visiting https://summit.farmher.com/ . Only a limited number of tickets are available, so attendees are encouraged to purchase early. A discount is available for companies or individuals who purchase 10 tickets or more.

For more information about The Impact Summit by FarmHer, please visit: https://summit.farmher.com/

–FarmHer